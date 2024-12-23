The Minnesota Vikings have slowly grown from one of the best stories in the NFL this season into a team that feels like it can truly compete for an NFC Championship and a Super Bowl. The Vikings improved to 13-2 on Sunday with another nail biting win, this time over the Seattle Seahawks 27-24.

With this win, the path to a possible No. 1 seed and home field advantage in the NFC is very much within reach for Kevin O'Connell and company. If the Vikings are able to secure that, likely with wins over the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions over the final two weeks of the season, they would only have to win two games in Minnesota to reach the Super Bowl.

Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson has never won a Super Bowl himself, but he knows a thing or two about winning a championship. Jefferson was a key piece on the 2019 LSU team that won the CFP National Championship and is widely considered to be one of the best college football teams of all time. Jefferson thinks that this Vikings team can be like that 2019 LSU team according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

“Oh for sure,” Jefferson said, per Seifert. “Not just what we're doing out there on the field, but the way we carry ourselves, the way we treat each other. … In 2019, when I won a championship at LSU, it was the same type of vibe. The team is just together, fighting for one another every single game. It definitely feels the same.”

Vikings pushing for top seed with brutal closing schedule

It feels improbable that the Vikings have a chance to steal the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but they're just two wins away from a 15-2 regular season and the top seed in the NFC with Sam Darnold at quarterback.

The schedule-makers didn't make it easy on them. The Vikings close the season with two of the best teams in the NFL, the 10-4 Packers and the 13-2 Lions. However, if they can come away with two wins, they will send the Packers and the Lions to the wild card round on the road and can have wild card weekend off.

Home field advantage would be a massive boost for the Vikings heading into the playoffs. Kevin O'Connell and company are 7-2 at home so far this season and will welcome Green Bay to Minnesota next week before heading to Detroit to close the season out. Sam Darnold is playing some of his best football right now, and Brian Flores' defense can rattle any quarterback with the home crowd behind it.

The Vikings will also be battle tested heading into the playoffs after playing in one of the best divisions in the history of the NFL. The NFC North will likely enter the playoffs with three teams with at least 11, maybe 12, wins, and could possible have a pair of teams that are 14-3 or better. Those battles should prepare the Vikings for any incoming playoff fights.