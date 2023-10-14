Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson's injury timetable now has a clearer picture. Jefferson, who was placed on Injured Reserve last week, will be out for four-to-six weeks and undergo imaging tests in four weeks to help determine when he can return, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Initially, a report indicated that there was a chance Jefferson, who suffered the injury during the Vikings' Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, could be shut down for the rest of the year should Minnesota (1-4) not begin to pile up wins.

Vikings' Kevin O'Connell on Justin Jefferson injury

But Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told the media that he didn't expect the injury to keep Jefferson sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Jefferson left the loss to the Chiefs in the fourth quarter after suffering the injury. O'Connell provided little updates after the game, though his comment that the Vikings may have had to protect the star wideout from himself strongly indicated that he would be facing an extended absence.

Vikings: Who will step up after Jefferson injury?

The obvious answer is Vikings rookie Jordan Addison, who has already flashed the skills that made him a first-round pick in the 2023 draft.

Addison, the 2021 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner- given to the best receiver in the nation- received a major vote of confidence from O'Connell, who said the team would “hit the gas” with the USC product in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears.

In addition, fellow wideout KJ Osborn is expected to take on a larger role for the Vikings. But tight end TJ Hockenson, who was inked to a contract extension before the season began, could see his already-large role in the offense balloon with Jefferson sidelined.