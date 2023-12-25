Will Vikings rookie Jordan Addison be ready to play against the Packers?

Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison had to leave Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Detroit Lions with an ankle injury. Now, it looks like there's a chance Addison will miss the crucial Week 17 tilt against the Green Bay Packers. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says Addison is considered week-to-week with the ankle injury, with more tests coming to confirm severity.

Jordan Addison injury

Addison suffered the injury in the second quarter of the 30-24 Vikings loss, which gave the Lions their first-ever NFC North title. The rookie wideout was trying to chase down Kerby Joseph after the Lions safety picked off Nick Mullens on a deep ball, but one of Addison's own teammates crashed into him near the sidelines.

Addison left the game and was initially ruled questionable to return with the ankle injury. He was soon later ruled out and didn't play in the second half. Justin Jefferson tried to play hero with a huge game, going for six catches, 141 yards and a score, but Minnesota fell just short.

Rough day for Vikings

Jordan Addison wasn't the only key Vikings player to suffer an injury on Sunday. T.J. Hockenson and D.J. Wonnum both left the game as well, with Wonnum looking like he's going to miss the rest of the season. Kirk Cousins is already out with an Achilles injury, which has resulted in quarterback roulette.

Minnesota's loss to Detroit dropped them to 7-8 on the season and out of the playoffs. The Vikings are a game behind the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card chase.

The Packers are also 7-8 (as are the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints), making the Week 17 tilt in Minnesota a big one. As of right now, it seems as if Addison could miss the game, but he'll surely do all he can to be ready.