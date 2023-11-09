Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson plans to play versus the New Orleans Saints amid an injury to his ribs

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson has been playing through pain as he deals with a rib/oblique injury. Despite the injury, Hockenson hasn't missed a game.

When asked if he's going to play versus the New Orleans Saints this week, Hockenson said, “That’s the plan,” via ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

The Vikings offense has been riddled with injuries as Kirk Cousins is out for the year with a torn achilles, Justin Jefferson is slowly returning from a hamstring injury and K.J. Osborn suffered a scary concussion last week.

Even with the injuries, the Vikings are on a four-game winning streak. They survived their first game without Cousins as former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs put up some late-game magic. He was in Minnesota for less than a week, but filled in last minute for Jaren Hall and pulled out the 31-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The offense has now been able to turn its focus to Hockenson and rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison. Hockenson led the team in receiving during last week's win over the Falcons while playing through the injury, putting up seven receptions for 69 yards. On the season, he has 60 receptions for 547 yards and three touchdowns. He currently leads all tight ends in targets and receptions, and is second in yards, only behind Travis Kelce.

Outside of Hockenson, Addison has stepped up in the receiving game. He won NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month in October and has 41 receptions for 534 yards and seven touchdowns this year.