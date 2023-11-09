Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson spoke out about his hamstring injury and recovery, and when he'll feel ready to return.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been out since Week 5 due to a hamstring injury, but it's still unclear when Jefferson will be ready to return to action moving forward. Jefferson is considering himself day-to-day, but wants to be 100 percent before he retakes the field, according to Adam Schefter.

Vikings’ WR Justin Jefferson — who has missed the past four games due to a hamstring injury — said he can’t yet put a date on when he might return. He said he wants to be 100 percent before he returns, but also still calls himself day to day. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2023

Justin Jefferson waiting to be 100 percent before return

Soft tissue injuries, like hamstring strains, can often linger if a player rushes back too quick from the injury. It makes sense for Jefferson to take his time and fully heal, as receivers especially need to rely on quick starts and stops and can't fully perform if they are dealing with hamstring issues.

Jefferson is also in line to receive one of the highest-paid wide receiver contract extensions soon, and jeopardizing that by suffering another hamstring injury wouldn't make sense financially for the star wide receiver, either. Both sides should be patient with Jefferson's eventual return, but the Vikings remaining in the playoff race thanks to some Josh Dobbs heroics last week against the Atlanta Falcons should mean that Jefferson will be back on the field soon.

Jefferson has been designated to return from the injured reserve list and is in his 21-day practice window to return to the field. The Vikings have a bye in Week 13, so it's a good sign for Jefferson's availability that he didn't remain on injured reserve and his practice window was started now.

While Jefferson will almost definitely be out this week, we'll update Justin Jefferson's injury status for Week 10 as soon as it's announced.