Look around the National Football League and you won't struggle to find some of the most gifted wide receivers in league history. Multiple teams boast duos of players — Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp in Los Angeles, Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in Minnesota, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Cincinnati, etc. — who are qualified for #1 receiver status.

On Thursday morning, seven-time Super Bowl champion and current FOX Sports analyst Tom Brady was asked which of the league's most talented wide receivers he would've most enjoyed playing with.

Brady first mentioned Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase — who currently leads the league in receptions (93), receiving yards (1,319) and touchdowns (15) and is on pace for the 11th-most receiving yards in a season in NFL history — before ultimately revealing his choice… Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson, who already has two of the top 25 highest receiving yard seasons in NFL history to his name.

Brady not only made Jefferson his choice, but he also compared the 25-year-old wideout to one of the greatest wide receivers in league history.

“He can do everything from any spot on the field,” Brady said. “He goes deep, he goes short, catch the ball, catch and run, touchdowns, third down. He's a ridiculous player who reminds me so much of my former teammate and Viking Randy Moss.”

Randy Moss was 6-foot-4, 210 lbs and Justin Jefferson is listed at 6-foot-1, 195 lbs., so it's not as if there is a great deal of overlap in how they're built. But in their ability to dominate from anywhere on the field, running any sort of route, facing any kind of defense, that's where the similarities kick in. Also, check Moss' numbers over his first 73 career games compared to Jefferson's, you'll find that these two are similar in that they both managed to produced at an historic pace out of the gate.

Randy Moss, first 73 games – 364 receptions, 6,045 yards, 58 total touchdowns

Justin Jefferson, first 73 games – 467 receptions, 7,069 yards, 38 total touchdowns

Those 73 games for Moss don't account for the 16 he played with Brady on the 2007 New England Patriots. This version of the Pats famously went into Super Bowl XLII with a perfect 18-0 record before being upset by the New York Giants. During the regular season, Brady won the NFL MVP and Moss set the NFL record with 23 receiving touchdowns.