The Minnesota Vikings pummeled the Atlanta Falcons in their Week 14 matchup, as they picked up a 42-21 victory to push their record to 11-2 on the season. As the final score indicates, their offense had a field day, with star wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison overpowering the Falcons secondary all day long.

After a quiet couple of weeks, Jefferson put together a bounce-back outing, hauling in seven catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns. He was outdone by his partner-in-crime, though, as Addison caught eight passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns. Together, Jefferson and Addison became the second duo in Vikings history to rack up at least 100 yards and two touchdowns in the same game.

“Jefferson and Addison are the second duo in Vikings history to each have at least 100 yards and two touchdowns receiving in the same game, joining … no, not Randy Moss and Cris Carter, but Steve Jordan (Cameron Jordan's father) and Hassan Jones in 1986 against the Packers,” Dante Koplowitz-Fleming of NFL.com revealed after Minnesota's huge win.

Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison leading Vikings high-powered offense

With Jefferson drawing tons of attention from opposing defenses as of late, Addison has been feasting. Over the past four games, the second-year wide receiver has 23 catches, 410 yards, and five touchdowns. With teams taking note of him now, that opened up some room for Jefferson to work with, and managed to deliver a huge game too.

This was the first time this feat had been pulled off for the Vikings in nearly 40 years, and it goes to show how dangerous their offense is when they are firing on all cylinders. Minnesota will look to keep the positive momentum going in Week 15 when they take on the Chicago Bears in what could end up being a very important division clash.