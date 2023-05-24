There’s a ton of excitement and optimism surrounding the Minnesota Vikings entering the summer. The Vikings have assembled a talent-rich roster and have their sights set on taking the next step.

After breaking down the Minnesota’s game-by-game predictions, let’s take a look at three trade targets to round out the Vikings’ roster and put them back in playoff contention.

3. RB Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers

Reportedly all signs point to the Vikings parting ways with Dalvin Cook, who has been involved in trade rumors throughout the offseason. The team wants to “do right by Cook,” but there isn’t “a clear-cut avenue” for the star running back to be traded at the moment, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler,

Cook, who turns 28 in August, carries a hefty cap hit ($14.1 million, third-highest on the team) into his seventh season. If the Vikings don’t find a trade partner, they can save $9 million against the cap by releasing him after June 1. They would also receive an $8.2 million dead cap hit in that move, but they could spread it out over the next two seasons.

Minnesota brought back Alexander Mattison on a two-year, $7 million contract at the onset of free agency before picking up seventh round RB DeWayne McBride, who profiles as the Vikings best rookie sleeper.

But the Vikings will still need more talent and depth in the backfield to account for the expected departure of Cook, who has rushed for 5,024 yards and 43 touchdowns on 1,075 carries (4.67 YPC) over the last four seasons. Despite being limited by various injuries, Cook also caught 170 passes for 1,399 yards and three TDs through the air over that span.

Enter Elijah Mitchell, a talented sixth-round steal out of Louisiana from the 2021 draft class. Last summer, three months before the 49ers struck gold with a blockbuster trade for Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers had “legitimate concerns” about the durability of Mitchell after he missed six games (and parts of others) with a myriad of injuries in his rookie season.

Mitchell still managed to shine in San Francisco as a rookie, rushing for 963 yards and five touchdowns on 207 carries (4.7 YPC), while adding 19 catches for 137 yards and a score out of the backfield. But those injury concerns proved to be very valid, as Mitchell landed on injured reserve twice last year with a pair of MCL injuries.

If the 49ers are ready to move on from Mitchell given their star power and depth at the position (they picked up two rookies last year, including Tyrion Davis-Price in the third round), Mitchell could be a dirt-cheap option for the Vikings. He is an excellent fit in their system as an explosive, one-cut back in a similar scheme.

If the 49ers aren’t willing to part ways with Mitchell, the Vikings can call the rebuilding Rams to see about reuniting coach Kevin O’Connell with running back Cam Akers.

2. DT Ed Oliver, Buffalo Bills

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Minnesota made some savvy moves in free agency to try to improve its defense up front. Dean Lowry signed a two-year, $8.5 million deal, while Marcus Davenport was brought in on a one-year, $13 million contract.

But the Vikings also had some key departures, including nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, linebacker Eric Kendricks, and edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, who was traded to Cleveland to clear $11.75 million off the salary cap.

The arrival of new defensive coordinator Brian Flores will certainly help, but the Vikings’ roster needs more help along the front seven after finishing 20th against the run and in the bottom third of the league in sacks last season.

Which is where Ed Oliver, a former top 10 pick from the 2019 draft, comes in. While he hasn’t consistently performed at an elite level, Oliver’s been a very good player for Buffalo, and he’s been particularly disruptive as a pass rusher.

Possessing a rare blend of strength, flexibility, and athleticism for his size, Oliver’s racked up 151 tackles, 14.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and 42 quarterback hits in his first four seasons.

The Bills obviously don’t want to lose him as they try to make another run at the Super Bowl, but they also have their sights set on a couple trade targets of their own to try to take their offense to the next level. Oliver’s also playing out his rookie contract on the fifth-year option, and he’s been discussed as a potential trade target earlier in the offseason.

1. CB Michael Davis, Los Angeles Chargers

Entering the final season of a three-year, $25.2 million deal, Michael Davis should be on the radar as a Vikings’ trade candidate. The 6-2, 196-pound corner was relegated to the bench last year before J.C. Jackson went down in October with a ruptured patellar tendon.

A week before Jackson’s season-ending injury, Davis was actually projected to land with the Vikings in a trade proposal that involved minimal draft capital, via ESPN’s Bill Barnell.

Davis, 28, went on to have the best season of his career to date after Jackson went down, racking up 48 tackles with 15 pass deflections (tied for sixth-most in the league) and an interception. The former undrafted free agent out of BYU graded out as PFF’s 19th-best cornerback.

With Jackson returning healthy, don’t expect the Chargers to pay a player with a $9.4 million cap hit to sit on the bench. A versatile corner that performs well on the outside and in the slot, Davis would be able to provide an immediate impact for a Vikings defense that surrendered the second-most passing yards in the NFL last year.

Minnesota signed Byron Murphy to a two-year, $17.5 contract at the onset of free agency, but last year’s second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr. and fourth-round pick Akayleb Evans struggled immensely in limited snaps. The Vikings also parted ways with three corners earlier this offseason—Patrick Peterson, Cameron Dantzler, and Chandler Sullivan.