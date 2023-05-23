The latest rumor out of Minnesota is that Dalvin Cook is on his way out in. The Minnesota Vikings’ running game stagnated in 2022, as the team averaged less than 100 yards per game — posting the fifth-worst mark in the NFL.

The franchise also re-signed backup Alexander Mattison to a two-year deal while conveniently replacing Cook with Mattison in the team’s Twitter banner.

.@Vikings Twitter banner casually replacing Dalvin Cook with Alexander Mattison pic.twitter.com/gX0OOXdNGZ — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) May 16, 2023

Given Cook’s hefty cap hit ($14.1 million this year, third-highest on the team) and the team’s departure from the running game, releasing or trading Cook is likely — though restructuring his contract is also an option.

Assuming Cook will not play for the Vikings in 2023, the team has a hole to fill at running back. Mattison has proven to be a dependable backup, and 2022 fifth-rounder Ty Chandler is also an option, but what about 2023 seventh-round pick DeWayne McBride?

With Cook gone, McBride could be an underrated impact player during his rookie season.

Vikings’ best rookie sleeper to make impact in 2023 NFL season

A projected fourth-round pick with comparisons to Marlon Mack, UAB running back DeWayne McBride dropped to the Vikings in the seventh round due to ball security concerns and a lack of pass-catching ability out of the backfield.

But don’t let those concerns overshadow the factor that McBride was an elite ball carrier in college. Last year, he rushed for 1,713 yards and 19 touchdowns last year, both good for second in the nation. He averaged an impressive 7.4 yards per carry while doing so — including an average of 4.7 yards after contact (top five in the country).

While he rarely faced top-level competition at UAB, McBride rushed 13 times for 61 yards against National Champions Georgia in 2021, the third-most yards allowed by the Bulldogs that year. He finished the 2021 season with 183 yards and a touchdown against 12th-ranked BYU.

McBride’s efforts earned him Third-Team All-American status in 2022. Athletically, the Florida native has the physical tools to succeed as an NFL running back. He is a powerful runner who stands 5-10, and 209 pounds, yet he also has great open-field speed — as demonstrated by his 4.52 40-yard dash time — as well as underrated shiftiness between the tackles.

Perhaps his best trait though is his balance. McBride can ram into defenders at full speed and stay on his feet just as easily as he can juke a would-be-tackler to their knees. His great balance combined with exceptional vision make for a player that is difficult to even get a hand on, much less bring to the ground.

This is DeWayne McBride. pic.twitter.com/v7r088W9Bl — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) May 19, 2023

As for the concerns; McBride fumbled 11 times in his last two collegiate seasons while only having five catches during that span.

McBride played for a run-heavy Blazers team that rarely used its backs as receivers. Even McBride’s backup only had 19 catches in 13 games during the 2022 season. Besides, Ty Chandler is a shiftier pass-catcher who can fulfill the role of the third-down back for the Vikes.

The fumbling issue could be a more serious fix. NFL teams hate fumbles, and for a young back, an untimely fumble could result in a career-long benching.

Despite these potential problems, McBride has as much upside as any back in the draft, and his college film makes for great watching.

McBride is currently fourth on the Vikings depth chart, and can easily move ahead of unproven 2022 fifth-round pick Ty Chandler. Should Dalvin Cook end up elsewhere, McBride has the opportunity to be the Vikings’ primary backup behind Alexander Mattison.