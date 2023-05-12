Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

3-time Pro Bowl defensive end Za’Darius Smith has been traded from the Minnesota Vikings to the Cleveland Browns, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He will now be alongside Myles Garrett on a formidable defensive line for the 2023 season.

The #Vikings are trading three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Za’Darius Smith to the #Browns, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. His reworked deal guarantees him $11.75 million in 2023 and he’ll be a FA next March. Deal negotiated by his new agent @ErikBurkhardt of @RocNationSports. pic.twitter.com/dBld2TfSzp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 12, 2023

Smith has a reworked deal that will guarantee him $11.75 million in 2023 and he will be a free agent next offseason. The trade that lands him with the Browns was negotiated by his new agent Erik Burkhardt of Roc Nation Sports. The full details of the trade are the Browns getting Smith, a 2025 6th-round pick, and a 2025 7th-round pick, while the Vikings get a 2024 4th-round pick and a 2025 5th-round pick.

The Browns are now giving Myles Garrett some much needed help along the defensive line. Despite being one of the best defensive ends in the league, Garrett belonged to one of the worst lines as a whole last year. With Smith now on the other end, a massive amount of pressure will be taken off of Garrett’s shoulders and the line should perform better as a unit.

A move by the Browns to help out the defense suggests they are all in on the talent on the other side of the ball. This indicates that Deshaun Watson and company have some lofty expectations, as their management is building them a defense to keep them on the field.

The standard was already high this season for the Browns given Watson has been able to get a full offseason under his belt as QB1 and will not be facing a suspension; it rises even more with the acquisition of Za’Darius Smith, as the Browns are undoubtedly trying to build a contender. It remains to be seen until Sundays this fall if it all works out for Cleveland.