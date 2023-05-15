The 2023 NFL schedule is out, and we now know where, when, and who the Minnesota Vikings will play next season. The Vikings schedule has some tough games, but their division and the NFC South could make for a successful 2023 NFL season. Here are the 17 Vikings predictions for 2023, as the team tries to reach the playoffs again and possibly even make it to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 pm ET, CBS

The Vikings’ 2023 NFL schedule starts off with a nice, easy game against one of the worst teams in the league in the Buccaneers. Playing the NFC South is a huge help to the Vikings playoff hopes this season WIN 1-0

Week 2: Thursday, Sept. 15 at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 pm ET, Amazon

Going to the defending NFC North champions’ house on a Thursday night in Week 2 is an incredibly tough draw for the Vikings. That’s why this gives them their first loss of the campaign. WIN 1-1

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 pm ET, FOX

This is a hard game on the Vikings’ schedule, but West Coast teams traveling east and playing in the early window usually favor the home team. That’s why the Vikings pull out the win with a little help from the NFL schedule-makers. WIN 2-1

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1 at Carolina Panthers, 1 pm ET, FOX

The Vikings get another nice assist from the NFL schedule, playing the No. 1 overall pick, Bryce Young, early in the season. The Minnesota D should provide the former Alabama QB with a nice “welcome to the league” day. WIN 3-1

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 8 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 pm ET, CBS

When any NFC team has to cross over an play an AFC team this season, it will be tough for that NFC squad. When the team they’re playing is the defending Super Bowl champs, it will be downright ugly. LOSS 3-2

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15 at Chicago Bears, 1 pm ET, FOX

While the NFC North isn’t particularly strong this season, the teams in the division (outside of the Packers) should be better than last year. The Bears will illustrate this in Week 6 as they hand the Vikes a tough road loss. LOSS 3-3

Week 7: Monday, Oct. 23 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 pm ET, ESPA

A tough primetime game is in store here on the Vikings’schedule. The 49ers will be one of (if not) the best teams in the conference this season and will keep the Minnesota losing streak alive. LOSS 3-4

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29 at Green Bay Packers, 1 pm ET, FOX

The Vikings prediction here is that they finally break their losing streak and get right against the Packers at Lambeau Field. This is one of a series of winnable games coming up on the Vikings’ schedule. WIN 4-4

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 5 at Atlanta Falcons 1 pm ET, FOX

The NFC South is the gift that keeps on giving to the NFC North this season, and the Vikings will go back-to-back here with a win down in Atlanta. WIN 5-4

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12 vs. New Orleans Saints 4:25 pm ET, FOX

Hey, NFC South! Thanks for coming out this season. The Vikings prediction here is that the team sweeps the conference in the 2023 NFL season. WIN 6-4

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 19 at Denver Broncos, 8:20 pm ET, NBS

The Vikings won several games they should have lost in the 2022 NFL season, and that usually come back around the following year. This is that karma game that will sting Minnesota on national TV. LOSS 6-5

Week 12: Monday, Nov. 27 vs. Chicago Bears, 8:15 pm ET, ESPN

This is a total revenge game after the Vikings dropped one to the Bears earlier in the season. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson will get their pound of flesh and split the season series with Chicago. WIN 7-5

Week 13: Bye

Resy up, Vikings fans. The stretch run to the playoffs is coming, and it’s not easy.

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10, at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 pm ET, FOX

This could be the key game of the 2023 NFL schedule for the Vikings. Win this coming off a bye and the playoffs will be in reach. Lose and the team may go home early. The big Vikings prediction is that they do, in fact, win. WIN 8-5

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 17 at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD

See Week 5 as to what happens when NFC teams play top AFC QBs this season. LOSS 8-6

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 24 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 pm ET, FOX

The NFL schedule-makers saved the toughest for last in NFC North for the Vikings, giving them two against the Lions in the last three weeks. This game against Detroit will result in a W, though. WIN 9-6

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31 vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 pm ET, NBC

The only NFC North team on the Vikings’ schedule this season that they will sweep is the Packers, and this will be a huge win to keep the Vikes in the playoff picture with a massive Week 18 showdown on the horizon. WIN 10-6

Week 18: TBD, Jan. 6-7 at Detroit Lions, TBD, TBD

This could be for the division or for a Wild Card spot. It will be a must-win game for both teams and unfortunately for the Vikings, the Lions will take this one at home. LOSS 10-7