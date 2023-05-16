My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Minnesota Vikings have seen quite a bit of turnover on their offense this offseason, but one area of continuity has been their running back room, which still consists of Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison. However, there have been a lot of trade rumors surrounding Cook, and they don’t seem likely to be going away anytime soon.

Cook had another strong season for the Vikings in 2022 (264 CAR, 1173 YDS, 8 TD, 39 REC, 295 YDS, 2 TD) and will likely remain Minnesota’s lead runner as long as he’s on the roster. But the Vikings surprisingly re-signed Alexander Mattison, Cook’s backup, in free agency, hinting at a bigger role for him in the offense moving forward. Minnesota recently changed their Twitter banner to feature Mattison rather than Cook, and that certainly won’t be putting an end to the Cook trade rumors.

"The Minnesota Vikings have made some changes to their Twitter banner" 👀👀@OfficialAJHawk #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/AAgbgzPvgV — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 16, 2023

This obviously won’t single-handedly determine whether or not Cook gets traded or stays in place, but it is a bit interesting to see Mattison be featured in the banner rather than Cook, given their respective roles for the team last season. The Vikings continue to hint that Mattison could be featured in a bigger role, which likely won’t make Cook happy, and could cause him to look for a trade.

It’s certainly an interesting development, and will be worth continuing to monitor as the Vikings begin to ramp up preparations for the upcoming season. Chances are, Minnesota would have moved Dalvin Cook already if they were going to, but where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and Cook’s reaction to this strange Twitter move is worth keeping tabs on.