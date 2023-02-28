The Minnesota Vikings bowed out of the 2022 NFL Playoffs in disappointing fashion. Kirk Cousins throwing a three-yard pass in a 4th and 8 situation became something of a meme among NFL fans.

Some have questioned whether Cousins is the man for the job under center for the Vikings. His long-term future in Minnesota is not as certain as it may have once seemed.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero provided an update on Cousins and the Vikings on Monday. Appearing on NFL Network, Pelissero stated there are two ways the situation can go.

“I would not anticipate that there’s another one-year extension here,” Pelissero said. “Either the Vikings and Kirk Cousins do a long-term extension that locks him up as their franchise quarterback, or, potentially, they keep their options open and let Cousins play out this existing deal.”

This report certainly begs a few questions currently left unanswered. A Cousins extension is certainly understandable after he led the Vikings to a 13-4 season under first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell.

However, the worth of such an extension is up for debate. The Vikings quarterback turns 35 years old this year. A long-term deal for any player around that age is almost certainly a major risk.

Beyond that, the financial guarantee required to lock Cousins down long-term is something to consider. He will demand a significant salary on any potential extension in all likelihood. Can the Vikings stomach that commitment, or do they move on and just let him play out this deal?

In any event, the Vikings have a lot of questions to answer in the coming months. Vikings fans will certainly want to keep an eye on this situation as it continues to unfold.