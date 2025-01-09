We've got the Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams Wild Card Round Results according to EA Sports Madden NFL 25. The NFL playoffs begin this weekend, with the top 14 team fighting for a chance to make it to the Super Bowl. The Vikings ended the year with a 14-3 record, but weren't able to win the NFC North over the Detroit Lions. Meanwhile, the L.A. Rams rebounded from a 1-4 start to end the year 10-7 and win the NFC West. However, only one team can advance to the next round.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams Results According to Madden 25

According to Madden 25, the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Los Angeles Rams 17-14 to advance to the divisional round. The last time these two teams faced, they scored a combined 50 points. However, this time neither team even scored 20. Even the results were swapped, as the Vikings got revenge on the Rams for a loss back in Week 8.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIN 6 0 3 8 17 LAR 0 7 7 0 14

Minnesota started off okay, scoring two field goals in the first quarter. However, they failed to score a touchdown as they let L.A. march down the field in the second quarter and allow Kyren Williams to march into the end zone. Things got worse when L.A. scored another touchdown in the third quarter. This time, Tyler Higbee caught a 25 yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford.

However, Minnesota scored 11 unanswered points in the end, dominating the time of possession and moving slowly but surely down the field. With less than two minutes in the fourth quarter, WR Jordan Addison caught a seven yard TD pass from Sam Darnold to put Minnesota on top again. Justin Jefferson caught the two-point conversion, making it 17-14.

On the Rams' last drive, Matt Stafford threw an interception to Stephon Gilmore in their own territory. The Vikings managed to run down the clock thanks to Aaron Jones, who earned over 100 yards on 30+ carries.

With the win, the Minnesota Vikings advance to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. As the fifth seed, there's a chance they may face their rival, the Detroit Lions again. If the Commanders and Packers both lose this weekend, the two teams will meet again not long after their last bout.

Vikings vs. Rams Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

MIN – Will Reichard, 51 Yd FG, 11:23 (MIN 3-0)

MIN – Will Reichard, 45 Yd FG, 2:38 (MIN 6-0)

Second Quarter:

LAR – Kyren Williams 1 Yd run (Joshua Karty kick), 10:21 (LAR 7-6)

Third Quarter:

LAR – Tyler Higbee 25 Yd pass from Matthew Stafford (Joshua Karty kick), 12:42 (LAR 14-6)

MIN – Will Reichard, 32 Yd FG, 5:28 (LAR 14-9)

Fourth Quarter:

MIN – Jordan Addison 7 Yd pass from Sam Darnold (Justin Jefferson catch 2-point conversion), 1:47 (MIN 17-14)

Overall, that wraps up our Vikings vs. Rams Results according to Madden 25. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't often adhere to any of those changes.

Feel free to check out our results from previous simulations. Overall, Madden 25 went has gone 187-85 since Week 1 of the Regular Season. We look forward to seeing how it will perform in the playoffs.

