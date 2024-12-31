We've got the NFL Week 18 Results according to Madden 25 to see who the game thinks is winning this weekend. Last week, Madden 25 went 13-3, with an overall record of 176-80 since Week 1. Can it continue to accurately predict the outcomes of each game? Let's take a look the NFL Week 18 Results According to Madden 25.

NFL Week 18 Results According to Madden 25

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens – NFL Week 18 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CLE 0 7 3 7 17 BAL 14 10 13 7 44

Needing a win to claim the NFC North, the Baltimore Ravens absolutely decimated the Cleveland Browns. Lamar Jackson strengthened the case for his MVP award with a three touchdown performance. Derrick Henry also broke the 1,900 yard mark after running for 133 yards in the win. Overall Baltimore's offense only needed to punt twice throughout the entire game.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson played awfully throughout the first three quarters, throwing an interception in each one. S Kyle Hamilton returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown in the third quarter, putting the Ravens up 34-10.

With the win, the Ravens clinch the third seed in the playoffs, and home-field advantage in the Wild Card Round.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL Week 18 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CIN 14 7 7 7 35 PIT 0 10 7 14 31

The Bengals got revenge against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an effort to make the playoffs.

Joe Burrow threw four touchdown passes in the win, three of which came in the first half. If the Bengals had another win or two, Burrow would probably be in the MVP conversation. Overall, the Bengals' offense propelled the team to a 21-10 lead at half.

The Steelers tried to catch back up with three touchdowns of their own in the second half. But the team only had 0:31 left by the time they scored their final touchdown. Russell Wilson also threw an interception in the first quarter, which led to a Tee Higgins touchdown reception.

However, Pittsburgh already clinched a playoff spot. On the downside, they lose the chance to win the AFC North.

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons – NFL Week 18 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CAR 7 7 7 7 28 ATL 7 3 7 7 24

The Carolina Panthers will upset the Atlanta Falcons, eliminating any chance they had of making the playoffs. Bryce Young played well, scoring two touchdowns and completing 22 of 34 passes for 269 yards. Backup HB Raheem Blackshear played well in place of Chuba Hubbard. Overall, he earned 72 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns.

The Panthers' defense also did a good job of containing Falcons' rookie QB Michael Penix Jr. At the same time, the Falcons fought to the end to keep it close. A 21 yard TD run from Bijan Robinson made it 24-21 with 4:33 left.

On a crucial 3rd & 5 at the CAR 38, Bryce Young completed a five yard pass to Adam Thielen to get the first down. The Panthers went on to convert three more third down attempts en route to a game-winning touchdown. Rookie WR Xavier Legette caught the eight yard score to give Carolina a lead with 0:30 left.

Atlanta was only able to move six yards before the time expired as they lose their season finale.

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys – NFL Week 18 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL WAS 10 3 7 10 30 DAL 7 7 3 10 27

The Washington Commanders earn their revenge against the Dallas Cowboys with a narrow 30-27 victory. It was back and forth for a while, but Washington found a way to clinch the sixth seed.

A 16 yard TD run from Rico Dowdle let the Cowboys take a 14-13 lead at half. They extended it with a field goal in the third to make it 17-13. But Washington turned things back around, thanks to a 47 yard touchdown reception from Terry McLaurin.

Washington tacked on another field goal to make it 23-17. The Cowboys responded with a field goal, but allowed the Commanders to drive down the field and take a two-possession lead. Cooper Rush and co. reached the end zone to make it 30-27, but there wasn't enough time to come back at this point.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers – NFL Week 18 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CHI 7 3 3 6 19 GB 7 10 7 7 31

The Green Bay Packers end up sweeping the Bears en route to the playoffs. Jordan Love threw for over 200 yards for the first time since December 15th, along with a pair of touchdown passes. But the real hero was HB Josh Jacobs, who earned a jaw-dropping 162 yards on 23 carries. Jacobs also ran for two touchdowns of 50+ yards, helping Green Bay's offense explode.

In his final game of his rookie season, Bears' QB Caleb Williams threw two touchdown passes to one interception for 243 yards. Statistically, he ends the season on an uplifting note. However, he'll look to improve in Year 2 with, hopefully, a better offensive line.

Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans – NFL Week 18 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL HOU 3 0 7 3 13 TEN 0 3 0 7 10

Despite resting their starters, the Houston Texans prevent a sweep from the Tennessee Titans. In a game dominated by defense, the Texans took it away after converting a field goal with just 1:44 left, making it 13-3. The Titans did score in the final seconds, but it was clear the game was over at that point.

But this also helps the Titans secure a better draft pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Could Shedeur Sanders come to Tennessee this April? But the immediate question is, how far will Houston go in the playoffs this year?

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts – NFL Week 18 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL JAX 0 0 3 7 10 IND 7 6 3 10 26

Indianapolis' season may be over, but they end the season with a win over Jacksonville. We decided to start Colts' QB Anthony Richardson, who may miss the game due to an injury. Regardless, it doesn't really matter who's throwing the ball.

Nevertheless, the Colts earned an easy victory over Mac Jones and the Jaguars. The Team had a 13-0 lead before Jacksonville posted their first points on the board. Indianapolis mostly resorted to field goals, but that was more than enough to take home the dub.

The Colts finish the season 8-9, while the Jaguars drop to 4-13.

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots – NFL Week 18 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BUF 0 3 0 3 6 NE 3 6 3 0 12

Drake Maye and the Patriots had a much easier time playing against Mitchell Trubisky and the Bills' backups. But now the win possibly affects their draft pick, so we're not sure how much of a victor this feels like.

Furthermore, no touchdowns were scored in this game. New England's offense moved well early on, but they fell flat on every red zone possession. They played worse in the second half, but it didn't prevent them from losing.

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles – NFL Week 18 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NYG 3 6 7 3 19 PHI 7 0 7 3 17

The New York Giants worsened their draft pick even more with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. New York's offense seemingly had no trouble moving down the field against the Eagles' backups. However, they often struggled to score touchdowns. New York was forced to attempt a field goal on all of their red zone drives.

Fortunately, a 29 yard TD reception from Malik Nabers ended up helping the Giants win this game. The Eagles kept it close, with Jahan Dotson scoring on a 2 yard TD reception on Philadelphia's next drive.

The Eagles took the lead after Jake Elliott converted a 25 yard FG with 2:36 left. This gave the Giants enough time to score a field goal of their own to win their last game of the season.

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFL Week 18 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NO 0 7 3 3 13 TB 7 3 17 0 27

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the NFC South with a solid win over the New Orleans Saints.

Mike Evans wasn't able to reach the 1,000 yard mark, only earning 67 yards on four catches throughout the game. However, he did score the first touchdown of the game.

Spencer Rattler and the Saints' offense managed to score in the second quarter, while the defense held Tampa Bay to just one field goal. However, the Buccaneers exploded in the third quarter. HB Bucky Irving broke off for a 51 yard TD run on the opening drive of the half. Then, Zyon McCollum picked off Spencer Rattler and returned it to the NO 3.

Overall, the Buccaneers' performance in the third quarter saved them this game, and locked them in the playoffs.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos – NFL Week 18 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL KC 7 7 7 0 21 DEN 0 3 7 14 24

Bo Nix and the Broncos defeated Carson Wentz and the Chiefs' backups. However, it turned out being much closer than necessary for Denver.

Kansas City took a 14-3 lead at half after Kareem Hunt punched it in for 1 yard. Carson Wentz ran for another touchdown in the third quarter to make it 21-3. But the Broncos went on to score three unanswered touchdowns in rapid succession to come back and win.

Bo Nix threw a six yard TD pass to Jaleel McLaughlin to make with 6:26 left in the game to make it 21-17. Needing to chew the clock, Carson Wentz instead threw an interception, which the Broncos returned to the KC 39.

Marvin Mims Jr. caught the game-winning, 14 yard TD pass to help Denver make the playoffs.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders – NFL Week 18 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAC 3 7 7 3 20 LV 0 7 7 0 14

The Chargers already clinched a playoff spot, but they earn a win here in an effort to get a better seed. It wasn't perfect, and the Raiders kept it close (though they never took the lead). A late field goal extended L.A.'s lead to 20-14, and their defense never budged as Las Vegas failed to score again. Overall, it wasn't the most exciting matchup, but its results could shake up the Wild Card Picture.

With the win, the Chargers rise to 11-6 while the Raiders drops to 4-13.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams – NFL Week 18 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL SEA 3 7 7 6 23 LAR 7 14 0 7 28

The Rams win the NFC West thanks to a close win over the Seahawks. Seattle would've needed a lot of help to make the playoffs this year, including a win over L.A.. But they got neither as they were eliminated.

The Rams got off to a hot start, taking a 21-3 lead before Seattle scored a touchdown before the half expired. But the Seahawks brought it one step closer when Geno Smith threw a 13 yard TD pass to Noah Fant.

However, the Rams took back over with a 7-play, 70 Yard touchdown drive. Kyren Williams capped it off with a five yard touchdown run to make it 28-17. Not wanting to give up, the Seahawks did score again, but missed their two-point conversion attempt. In the end, the Rams managed to run down the clock and make the playoffs.

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets – NFL Week 18 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIA 3 7 14 0 24 NYJ 0 0 7 7 14

With Tua Tagovailoa's injury status uncertain, we decided to play Tyler Huntley in this game. While he didn't perform like he did last week, he did enough to help the Dolphins win their season finale.

Aaron Rodgers ended his 2024 season appropriately, with two interceptions, including one in the third quarter that was returned for a touchdown. New York's offense went scoreless in the first half, allowing Miami to build up a 17-0 lead before they put any points on the board. In the fourth quarter, they scored a punt return TD with bout 8:07 left that breathed some life into the game.

However, the Jets failed to come back as their season ends in misery.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals – NFL Week 18 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL SF 7 7 3 6 23 AZ 7 0 3 7 20

Both teams are eliminated from the playoffs, but it was still a pretty entertaining game. San Francisco took a 14-7 lead at the half, and slowly increased it with three field goal drives. But Arizona tied things up when Kyler Murray threw a 34-yard TD pass to Marvin Harrison Jr.

But with 5:33 left, the 49ers drove down the field, chewed up the lock, and scored the game-winning field goal with just seventeen seconds left. Arizona ends the season on a somber note, going 1-5 after the bye week. San Francisco ends the year with a win, but they might not want to put any of their players on a Madden cover anytime soon.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions – NFL Week 18 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIN 14 10 7 8 39 DET 7 14 14 7 42

The last game of the NFL season was perhaps the best one we've seen… ever. The Vikings and Lions dueled back and forth, but Detroit ultimately ended up winning and claiming the NFC North. Furthermore, they earn a much-needed bye week heading into the playoffs.

The Vikings and Lions scored on six consecutive drives, with the first punt not coming until the end of the first half. A last-second field goal from the Vikingss put them up 24-21 at the half. But Detroit scored another pair of touchdowns as Minnesota only earned on in the third quarter. Thus, the Lions took a crucial 35-31 victory.

The Vikings were driving down the field, all the way to the DET 27. However, HB Aaron Jones fumbled the ball, and the Lions recovered. 4 plays later, HB Jahmyr Gibbs took it to the house for 36 yards, making it 42-31.

The Vikings did score again, converting the two-point conversion. However, they missed the onside kick attempt, letting Detroit chew four minutes off the clock. When they did get the ball back, they had only 25 seconds. In the end, they couldn't make the distance.

Overall, that includes the NFL Week 18 Results According to Madden 25. Using these results, the game believes this is going to be the playoff picture entering the Wild Card weekend:

AFC #1 Chiefs – BYE #7 Broncos vs. #2 Bills #6 Steelers vs. #3 Ravens #5 Chargers vs. #4 Texans

NFC #1 Lions – BYE #7 Packers vs #2 Eagles #6 Commanders vs. #3 Rams #5 Vikings vs #4 Buccaneers



