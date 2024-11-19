The Villanova basketball program is one of the most storied in NCAA history. The Wildcats have not won a national championship since 2018, but are trying to remain a Big East force. Villanova Director of Athletics Mark Jackson departed the institution in late August to become Northwestern's AD. Roughly three months months later, Villanova is targeting a new AD.

Villanova is targeting Oregon Deputy AD/COO Eric Roedl as the school's new athletic director, Pete Thamel of ESPN reports. Roedl is a Villanova graduate and former tennis team co-captain, Thamel added. Furthermore, he has played a large in Oregon football and basketball, including basketball sport administrator.

Thamel added more insight into Roedl's endeavors in his new role:

“Roedl's first big decision is expected to be on the future of basketball coach Kyle Neptune, who continues to struggle in his third season at Villanova. Neptune, who replaced Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright, is 37-36 and 2-3 this season with a loss to Columbia,” Thamel wrote on ESPN.com.

“Wright won national titles at Villanova in 2016 and 2018, but the program has slipped dramatically since his retirement.

“Roedl's responsibilities at Oregon include a role as the sport administrator for men's basketball. He has oversight responsibility for business/financial operations, strategic and financial planning, human resources, contracts, information technology and equipment operations.”

Eric Roedl could provide the leadership necessary for the Villanova basketball program to return to great heights. As mentioned, the Wildcats have not been as competitive as they were during their days with Jay Wright, but positive changes look to be coming.

Through their first five games of the 2024 season, the Wildcats have a 2-3 record, which places them last in the Big East standings. Villanova suffered an upset loss to Columbia in early November, which has fans worried. Yet, there remains plenty of time to turn things around and climb the conference standings.