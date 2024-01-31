The Villanova coach isn't bothered.

The Villanova basketball program has gone from an NCAA Tournament staple to an afterthought. On Tuesday, they dropped to 11-10 on the year with a home loss against No. 9 Marquette. Things haven't gone as they had hoped, and after the game, Villanova basketball coach Kyle Neptune spoke about fans calling for him to be fired (h/t ESPN).

“I didn’t hear anything. My job is to come out and prepare these guys the best I possibly can.”

Neptune received some boos during introductions and even saw a Villanova fan wearing a Fire Neptune shirt.

The Villanova basketball team has now lost five straight and six of the last seven, moving to a 4-6 record in the Big East, ahead of just Georgetown and DePaul (the Blue Demons fired their coach recently).

Losing to Marquette is far from a bad loss as the Golden Eagles are a top-10 team and third in the Big East as of now. After the game, Marquette coach Shaka Smart sang praises for Kyle Neptune: “I think Kyle Neptune has done a heck of a job.”

Villanova fans might be frustrated, but it took Jay Wright until his fourth season as head coach to get them to an NCAA Tournament appearance, so it could take Neptune a while as well to get to the Big Dance.

The Villanova basketball program needs to find a way to end the losing streak, and they face Providence, Xavier, Seton Hall, and Georgetown coming up. If things don't improve for Villanova, there could be questions about Kyle Neptine's future as head coach.