The Virginia basketball team recently lost head coach Tony Bennett to retirement, and the announcement came as a big surprise as the season is about to start. The Cavaliers now have a frantic head coaching search beginning, and they just lost their first player to the transfer portal. When a head coach leaves, the portal opens up for players on the team, and Virginia guard Jalen Warley has decided to enter.

“BREAKING: Virginia guard Jalen Warley has entered his name into the transfer portal, he tells @On3sports,” Joe Tipton said in a post. “The 6-7 senior and former top-50 recruit transferred to UVA this offseason after spending the first three years of his career at Florida State. Averaged 7.5 PPG last season.”

Warley was part of the team during the offseason, but he never actually played for the Virginia basketball team as you can see that he played at Florida State each of the past three seasons. Warley will now be looking for his third school in his second trip to the transfer portal this year.

During his time at Florida State, Warley's scoring numbers have only gotten better. In his first season, he was averaging 3.7 PPG, but he averaged 7.5 PPG last year. Warley is an experienced player as he has three years of solid contribution at Florida State under his belt, and he could be a valuable late addition to the team that lands him.

We'll see where Jalen Warley ends up. He just entered the transfer portal so he has some time to get in contact with schools, and it will be interesting to see who shows interest in him. Most teams have already started their season in some capacity as a lot of exhibitions have taken place, but the regular season gets going next week for every team in college basketball.