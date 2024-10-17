With less than three weeks from the start of the 2024-25 college hoops season, the Virginia Cavaliers will be without the man who has oversaw both the growth of the program for the last 15 years, and the school's one and only National Championship. According to a tweet from Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68, Tony Bennett will be retiring, effective immediately.

“BREAKING: Virginia head coach Tony Bennett is retiring, source told @TheFieldOf68.”

This comes as a tremendous shock, as Tony Bennett is only 55 years old and has seemingly never hinted at the notion of retiring this early into his coaching career. He even signed a contract extension through 2030 back in June. Nick Schultz of On3 Sports provided more information:

“No reason was given for Bennett’s decision at the time of publication, but the school announced he plans to hold a press conference Friday at 11 a.m. ET. He attended ACC Basketball Tip-off last week in Charlotte, North Carolina.”

Shortly after Jeff Goodman broke the news that the well-respected head coach would be retiring, he offered more clarity regarding the motive behind the decision, alleviating concerns that it was potentially a health concern that was pushing Bennett away.

“There is no health issue with Tony Bennett in his decision to retire, sources told @TheFieldOf68. There are likely other reasons, but the changing landscape of college basketball over the last couple years cannot be underestimated in his decision.”

Tony Bennett would not be the first coach, in either football or basketball, to step away from the college game for reasons that have to do with the demands of NIL and the proliferation of the transfer portal. It's a trend we will likely see more and more often until the NCAA offers stricter guidelines on such issues.

Tony Bennett will retire as the fourth longest-tenured head coach in Virginia basketball history, as well as the school's all-time leader in wins. Over an 18-year coaching career — three of which were spent at Washington State — Bennett amassed a record of 433-169.

The Virginia Cavaliers were picked to finish 5th in the ACC preseason poll after being bounced out of the NCAA Tournament in rough fashion last year in the First Four.