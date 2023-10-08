Virginia State maintained its dominance in the CIAA North with a convincing 44-16 win over Bowie State University during the Bulldog's homecoming. The Trojan's win was fitting as they avenged a 41-14 loss to Bowie that they suffered last year. The game started with an impressive kickoff return touchdown by Bowie State, followed by a successful two-point conversion interception return by Jakari Joyce of Virginia State. The teams exchanged touchdowns, with Bowie State taking the lead before Virginia State responded with a field goal by Kyle Miller.

VSU took the lead with a 75-yard touchdown run by Clarke on their second drive. Clarke continued his dominance with another long touchdown run, extending Virginia State's lead to 23-13. Bowie State managed to add a field goal before halftime, keeping the game within reach.

Clarke scored his third touchdown of the game late in the third quarter, increasing VSU's lead to 30-14. Not to be outdone, Jordan Davis, the Trojans' quarterback, connected with Tayshau Porter on a 36-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, further sealing the victory. Clarke added one more touchdown to his impressive performance with just over a minute remaining.

Virginia State remains undefeated on the year and is in the driver's seat in the CIAA North. Meanwhile, Bowie goes into Week 7 3-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play after their shocking loss to Livingstone College 31-18 in Week 5. Virgian State looks to keep up their winning momentum vs. Bluefield State University next week while Bowie has another challenge as they play the Virginia Union Panthers.