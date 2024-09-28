The ending to the Virginia Tech football vs. Miami football game was one of the most controversial in college football this season, perhaps ever. It seemed like Brent Pry and the Hokies had pulled off a stunning upset over the No. 7 Hurricanes with a last-second Hail Mary. However, after an extended review by the officials, the call was overturned, giving Miami the victory.

Following the game, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry opened his post-game press conference by addressing the controversial ending, sharing his initial thoughts on the outcome.

“That is a tough one right there. The way the game ending, I hope they got that call right. To take that, to overturn it, to take that from our kids, our coaches, our fans… I hope they got it right.”

The much-anticipated clash between Miami football and Virginia Tech was a thrilling, back-and-forth contest. Both quarterbacks committed turnovers, both teams put up plenty of points, and the game delivered as one of the most exciting matchups possible.

Nail biting end to Virginia Tech football vs. Miami football

With under two minutes remaining and trailing by four, Virginia Tech began their final drive, needing a touchdown to take the lead. The drive was deliberate, starting with a seven-yard pass to Da'Quan Felton, followed by a six-yard pass to Stephen Gosnell, and then a four-yard completion back to Felton.

During this sequence, a substantial amount of time ticked off the clock, leaving the Hokies at their own 42-yard line with less than 40 seconds remaining.

On the final snap from Miami’s 30-yard line with just three seconds left, Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones dropped back 11 yards and launched a pass toward the left corner of the end zone. In the crowd waiting for the ball were at least seven players, with five ultimately battling for possession in the ensuing scramble.

The officials initially ruled that Da’Quan Felton made the catch, prompting Virginia Tech to rush the field in celebration. However, after a lengthy review, referee Jerry Magallanes, who notably officiated the controversial Miami-Duke game in 2015 that led to his suspension for two games due to multiple errors, announced that the call had been overturned.

Miami coming back from double digit deficits

Cam Ward connected with Isaiah Horton on a 1-yard touchdown pass with 1:57 remaining, securing the decisive score for the Hurricanes (5-0, 1-0). Ward had an impressive performance, throwing for 343 yards and four touchdowns. Miami overcame three double-digit deficits, the most recent being when the Hokies took a 34-24 lead with 12:05 left in the game.

Kyron Drones threw two touchdown passes, and Bhayshul Tuten ran for 141 yards and a touchdown for Virginia Tech (2-3, 0-1). The Hokies have struggled in close contests, dropping to 1-10 in games decided by seven points or fewer since the start of 2022.

John Love nailed field goals of 52 and 57 yards for Virginia Tech. The Hokies capitalized on three Miami turnovers, converting them into 14 points. They appeared on track to upset a team ranked 7th or higher in the AP Top 25 for the first time since October 2, 2004, when they defeated then-No. 6 West Virginia 19-13.

“I didn't think there was enough evidence to overturn it,” Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry said. “Like I said, I hope they got it right.”