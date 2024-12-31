ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Virginia Tech-Duke prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Virginia Tech-Duke.

There are plenty of conference games on the Tuesday slate in college basketball. There are a number of Mountain West games, a few Big East games, and a number of ACC games. This is an all-ACC clash in Cameron Indoor Stadium. It looks like a complete mismatch on paper.

Duke is 10-2 through 12 games. The Blue Devils have lost to Kentucky and Kansas, and no one else. They have beaten Auburn, a team many think is the very best in college basketball this season. Duke has won on the road in Tucson at Arizona. The Blue Devils have played a challenging schedule and have also bagged an ACC win at Louisville. They are young, but they appear to be learning and evolving. Duke has Cooper Flagg, one of the best players in the country and a strong candidate for the top pick in the 2025 NBA draft. The Blue Devils could be hurt by their lack of experience, but their upside and raw athletic talent are unmistakable. No one should be giving up on this team, ruling it out, or somehow discounting Duke's chances of doing something special. Duke reached the Elite Eight last season despite not having the best team in the country or in its region. Just get Duke into the NCAA Tournament with a relatively high seed, as is expected. Watch the Blue Devils make a run at the Final Four. They certainly have the talent to do so.

Virginia Tech is on the other side of the divide relative to Duke. The Hokies are 5-7 through 12 games. The fact of the matter is that the Hokies just don't have a great roster. Coach Mike Young did not assemble a formidable group of players. It is so hugely important to refresh and restore a roster with high-quality portal pickups, but Virginia Tech was simply not able to do that. Opponents have usually had their way with Virginia Tech, and it's hard to see how this team will be able to engineer a huge turnaround.

This is not a situation in which a talented team underperforms. This is much more of a situation in which a mediocre team just doesn't have a higher gear to go to over the course of a season. There's no real Plan B for the Hokies here.

Here are the Virginia Tech-Duke College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Virginia Tech: +24.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +3000

Duke: -24.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -10000

Over: 135.5 (-110)

Under: 135.5 (-110)

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs Duke

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Virginia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Hokies are getting 24.5 points in a conference game. The Hokies don't have to play great to cover; they can play a moderately acceptable game — maybe a C-plus or B-minus — and cover as long as Duke is not on top of its game and is not hitting 3-point shots to fatten up its lead.

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Devils are talented enough to win this game by 35. They are a lot better than Virginia Tech, are playing at home, and are playing in a conference game which gets the blood pumping. It all lines up for Duke.

Final Virginia Tech-Duke Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Duke, but we don't like these gigantic spreads in conference games. Maybe sit back and wait for a live play.

Final Virginia Tech-Duke Prediction & Pick: Duke -24.5