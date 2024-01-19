A guide to Virtual Scentventure Stage 3.

Alongside Phase 2 of Honkai Star Rail Version 1.6 comes Virtual Scentventure, a combat event in which players must try to score as high as possible. If you are wondering how to beat it, don't worry. Here is our guide on how to beat Stage 3 of the Virtual Scentventure event, happening now in HSR.

Honkai Star Rail Virtual Scentventure Event – Stage 3 Guide

The Virtual Scentventure event will run until near the end of Honkai Star Rail Version 1.6 Phase 2. Unlike the Critter Pick event introduced during the first Phase, this event will not become permanent. As such, players must finish the event before it goes away. Before we dive into the guide for this particular stage, let's first review the Virtual Scentventure event basics.

Virtual Scentventure Basics

There are a total of ten stages in this event: five Normal Mode stages and five Despair Mode stages. Players must achieve 500 points in all five Normal Mode stages before they can do the Despair Mode stages. This guide will cover Normal Mode Stage 3, with a guide for Despair Mode coming out once it is available.

The objective of this event is to deal as much damage as they can to a particular boss enemy within a certain amount of turns. Ideally, the player must defeat the boss to receive the maximum amount of points. This will become the player's base score. Additionally, each stage has a certain number of Action Points that get reduced whenever the boss or the player's characters start their turn. Once the player defeats the boss, their remaining Action Points get added to their score. The player will then receive rewards based on their final score. Players will also receive a letter rating, with the highest being SS rank.

Each stage has an Illusion Trait, which modifies the fight in a particular way to make it more difficult. However, once certain conditions are met, players can also receive various buffs based on the Illusion Trait requirements. Each Stage also has four Scent Plug-ins that give various passive buffs to the player's team. Players can select up to two in each stage. Selecting the right buff will be of help to the player. Lastly, there are two Trial characters per Stage, which the player can use alongside their characters. This gives players a chance to use characters they don't have.

Virtual Scentventure Rewards

Players will receive various rewards depending on their total score after finishing each Stage. Below are the rewards that players can get:

Earn 500 point(s) in this stage 60 Stellar Jades 2 Traveler's Guide 40,000 Credits

Earn 1000 point(s) in this stage 40 Stellar Jades 2 Traveler's Guide 3 Refined Aether

Earn 2000 point(s) in this stage 20 Relic Remains 4 Lost Crystals

Earn 2600 point(s) in this stage 10 Relic Remains 20,000 Credits



As such, players must score at least 2,600 points in each Stage to get all of the rewards.

Virtual Scentventure Enemy Lineup

In this Stage, players will be fighting against Yanqing. Yanqing is weak to Lightning, Wind, Quantum, and Imaginary. Players will also be fighting against the swords that Yanqing summons.

Virtual Scentventure Illusion Traits

These are the Illusion Traits for Stage 3:

Yanqing takes less DMG. After Weakness is broken, additionally delays action and additionally

increases DMG taken.

increases DMG taken. When Yanqing's Weakness is broken, all allies will recover Energy and Skill Points.

The Sword Formation summoned by Yanqing takes significantly less DMG from all sources and can only be removed by breaking its Weakness. Once the Sword Formation is removed, remove Yanqing's Toughness Protection effect.

After a Flying Sword is Weakness Broken, its Weakness will be transferred to the remaining Flying Swords. In the second phase, the Weaknesses of Flying Swords are hidden initially and will be revealed after being attacked with the correct Type.

Based on the Illusion Traits, it is important for players to focus on taking down the swords first to remove Yanqing's Toughness Protection. To do so, players must break all four swords. Thankfully, once you break one of the swords, its weakness transfers to a different sword, allowing the player to run more focused teams, rather than trying to run a team with all four elements. We'll go into more detail on this later.

Virtual Scentventure Scent Plug-ins

Here are the available Scent Plug-ins for this Stage of the event:

Seafood-Flavored Increases the Wind and Lightning DMG of all allies by 60%

Garlic-Flavored Increases the Imaginary and Quantum DMG of all allies by 60%

Onion-Flavored Increase all allies' Energy Regeneration Rate by 20%.

Milk-Flavored After allies take action, restore their HP equal to 15% of Max HP.



Virtual Scentventure Stage 3 Team Compositions

The trial characters for this stage are the following:

Blade (Hunt Wind)

Bronya (Wind Harmony)

As such, here are some possible team compositions for this stage:

Wind F2P Blade (Trial) Bronya (Trial) Tingyun Lynx Scent Plug-ins Seafood-Flavored Onion-Flavored This team composition is an F2P-friendly team that uses the trial Blade and Bronya as the main DPS and Support respectively. As there are two Wind characters in this team, the player should focus on transferring the Wind weakness from one sword to another. Blade and Bronya should focus on attacking the swords that are weak to Wind. Tingyun and Lynx can help as well with breaking the swords, but it is not a priority. Make sure to always use Blade's Skill when you can so that his Basic Attacks remain empowered. Swap over to Blade with Bronya's skill to improve his damage. Use Tingyun's skill only when the effect is gone, and only use Lynx's Skill at a pinch. Lynx's Ultimate is enough to keep the team alive for this fight. This fight is pretty straightforward, so just remember to break the swords before attacking Yanqing.

Wind Premium Team Blade (Own) Bronya (Own) Ruan Mei Huohuo Like the above team composition, this focuses on taking advantage of Yanqing's Wind weakness. As with above, focus on breaking the Wind swords to transfer the Wind weakness, then unleash all your attacks on Yanqing once his Toughness Protection is gone. Ruan Mei will help increase Blade's Break Efficiency, while her Ultimate effect will help keep Yanqing's Toughness Broken for an additional Cycle. Huohuo's Ultimate will help in charging up Blade's Ultimate, while also increasing the team's overall DMG. She can also help in breaking the Wind weakness of swords when needed.

Imaginary Premium Team Dr. Ratio Welt Bronya Luocha Dr. Ratio is a good DPS for this fight thanks to his strong Single Target kit. The swords will only take a few attacks to take down. Once they're gone, the player can then use Dr. Ratio's entire kit to take down Yanqing. Welt is good for both applying the debuffs on Yanqing to help with Dr. Ratio's Talent, while also help in breaking the Toughness of Swords. His kit will also help in keeping Yanqing imprisoned, which will delay Yanqing's turn for quite some time. This will allow the team to dish out as much damage as they can before Yanqing's Toughness recovers. Bronya is a good overall support character that can buff Crit DMG, while Luocha can both help keep the team alive, and deal AoE Imaginary DMG to the enemy.



As mentioned above, these are just possible team compositions for this stage. If the player has other team compositions that they want to use, they are free to do so. As long as the player meets the requirements to receive all the rewards, they can use any team they want.

That's all for our guide on Stage 3 of the Virtual Scentventure event in Honkai Star Rail. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.