A guide to Virtual Scentventure Stage 5.

Alongside Phase 2 of Honkai Star Rail Version 1.6 comes Virtual Scentventure, a combat event in which players must try to score as high as possible. If you are wondering how to beat it, don't worry. Here is our guide on how to beat Stage 5 of the Virtual Scentventure event, happening now in HSR.

Honkai Star Rail Virtual Scentventure Event – Stage 5 Guide

The Virtual Scentventure event will run until near the end of Honkai Star Rail Version 1.6 Phase 2. Unlike the Critter Pick event introduced during the first Phase, this event will not become permanent. As such, players must finish the event before it goes away. Before we dive into the guide for this particular stage, let's first review the Virtual Scentventure event basics in Honkai Star Rail.

Virtual Scentventure Basics Guide

There are a total of ten stages in this event: five Normal Mode stages and five Despair Mode stages. Players must achieve 500 points in all five Normal Mode stages before they can do the Despair Mode stages. This guide will cover Normal Mode Stage 5, with a guide for Despair Mode coming out once it is available.

The objective of this event is to deal as much damage as they can to a particular boss enemy within a certain amount of turns. Ideally, the player must defeat the boss to receive the maximum amount of points. This will become the player's base score. Additionally, each stage has a certain number of Action Points that get reduced whenever the boss or the player's characters start their turn. Once the player defeats the boss, their remaining Action Points get added to their score. The player will then receive rewards based on their final score. Players will also receive a letter rating, with the highest being SS rank.

Each stage has an Illusion Trait, which modifies the fight in a particular way to make it more difficult. However, once certain conditions are met, players can also receive various buffs based on the Illusion Trait requirements. Each Stage also has four Scent Plug-ins that give various passive buffs to the player's team. Players can select up to two in each stage. Selecting the right buff will be of help to the player. Lastly, there are two Trial characters per Stage, which the player can use alongside their characters. This gives players a chance to use characters they don't have.

Virtual Scentventure Rewards

Players will receive various rewards depending on their total score after finishing each Stage. Below are the rewards that players can get:

Earn 500 point(s) in this stage 60 Stellar Jades 2 Traveler's Guide 40,000 Credits

Earn 1000 point(s) in this stage 40 Stellar Jades 2 Traveler's Guide 3 Refined Aether

Earn 2000 point(s) in this stage 20 Relic Remains 4 Lost Crystals

Earn 2600 point(s) in this stage 10 Relic Remains 20,000 Credits



As such, players must score at least 2,600 points in each Stage to get all of the rewards.

Virtual Scentventure Enemy Lineup

In this Stage, players will be fighting against Cocolia, who is weak against Fire, Lightning, and Quantum. Once players enter Phase 2, Gepard will join the fight, and he is weak to Physical, Lightning, and Imaginary. During the fight, Cocolia will also summon Ice Edges (Illusion) to the fight, which are weak to Fire and Lightning. Additionally, once the player removes Cocolia's two HP bars, she will enter Phase 2. She retains the same weaknesses in Phase 2.

Virtual Scentventure Illusion Traits

These are the Illusion Traits for Stage 5:

Cocolia and Gepard take less DMG. After Weakness is broken, additionally delays action and additionally increases DMG taken.

When Cocolia or Gepard's Weakness is broken, all allies will recover Energy and Skill Points.

Cocolia's summons will mark a unit as an additional attack target for Cocolia's control ability. The mark will last until the summon is Weakness Broken or defeated.

Each successful Freeze or Imprisonment effect on the target increases Cocolia's DMG.

Based on the Illusion Traits, players will have to at least Weakness Break Cocolia's summons to prevent her from dealing additional damage on targeted units. Once Gepard is summoned, he will apply a shield on every enemy unit on the field that must be depleted before the player can deal more damage. Thankfully, depleting the shield counts as a Weakness Break for Gepard, so the player will recover Energy and Skill Points upon doing so.

Virtual Scentventure Scent Plug-ins

Here are the available Scent Plug-ins for this Stage of the event:

Gardenia-Scented Increases the follow-up attack DMG of all allies by 100%

Magnolia-Scented Increases the DoT of all allies by 75%

Onion-Flavored Increases all allies' Energy Regeneration by 20%

Pepper-Flavored When battle starts, the ally positioned first in the team lineup has their Effect RES increased by 100% and their DMG increased by 50%



Virtual Scentventure Stage 5 Team Compositions

The trial characters for this stage are the following:

Topaz & Numby (Hunt Fire)

Huohuo (Abundance Wind)

As such, here are some possible team compositions for this stage:

Fire F2P Topaz & Numby (Trial) Xueyi Asta Huohuo (Trial) Scent Plug-ins Gardenia-Scented Pepper-Flavored This team composition is a F2P-friendly team that uses the trial Topaz & Numby and Huohuo as the main DPS and Healer respectively. Topaz & Numby have to be in the first slot in your party to receive the effects of Pepper-Flavored. Make sure to use Topaz's skill whenever it's her turn so that she can deal a lot of damage, since the Skill counts as a follow-up attack. Not only that, but using the Skill on an enemy with the Proof of Debt effect makes Numby carry out their attack earlier. Xueyi is here thanks to her follow-up attacks when enemy Toughness is reduced. Additionally, her Ultimate is good as it deals more damage the more Toughness it reduces. This can actually deal a whole lot of damage to Cocolia since she is weak to Quantum. Asta is the main support character of the team, thanks to her Talent which increases her team's ATK. not only that, but her Skill, which bounces and deals Fire DMG, helps charge Xueyi's follow-up attach. The SPD increase from her Ultimate is also good, and if she has Planetary Rendezvous equipped, further buffs Topaz & Numby. Huohuo's healing is good because it heals up to three characters at a time, while also removing debuffs. This is especially helpful whenever Cocolia Freezes Xueyi or Asta. The player doesn't have to worry much for Topaz getting frozen thanks to the effect of Pepper-Flavored

Fire Premium Topza & Numby (Trial or Own) Himeko Ruan Mei Fu Xuan or Huohuo (Trial or Own) Scent Plug-ins Gardenia-Scented Pepper-Flavored Similar to the above team, this team focuses on doing Fire follow-up attacks, with Himeko dealing AoE follow-up attacks. The only downside with this team is that the enemies have to experience a Weakness Break for it to count towards Himeko's follow-up attack. Ruan Mei is here to help improve the team's Weakness break Efficiency. This helps to easily Break enemies, which will make it easier for Himeko to carry out her follow-up attacks. Her Ultimate also allows players to squeeze in additional attacks before Cocolia recovers from her Weakness Break. Use either Fu Xuan or Huohuo as your Shielder or Healer in this team. Fu Xuan can help break Cocolia via her Quantum attacks, while also giving shields and buffs to the entire team. Huohuo is a good choice, especially the Trial one, as Huohuo's signature Light Cone gives even more healing to the team whenever an Ultimate is used.

Kafka DoT Kafka Guinaifen Serval Huohuo (Trial or Own) Scent Plug-ins Magnolia-Scented Pepper-Flavored This team uses a different approach, instead focusing on taking Cocolia down with DoT effects instead. Kafka will be the main source of damage in the team, thanks to her Skill and Ultimate which makes them receive damage the more DoT effects they have. Guinaifen and Serval are good supports for Kafka as they can easily apply their respective DoTs on multiple enemies at once. This bounces off of Kafka's Skill and Ultimate well, while also helping in breaking the enemy Toughness. Huohuo is a good healer for this team thanks to the debuff removal on her Skill. Guinaifen and Serval will likely end up getting frozen, so it's Huohuo's job to keep them thawed. That way, they can keep applying their respective DoTs on the enemies.



As mentioned above, these are just possible team compositions for this stage. If the player has other team compositions that they want to use, they are free to do so. As long as the player meets the requirements to receive all the rewards, they can use any team they want.

That's all for our guide on Stage 5 of the Virtual Scentventure event in Honkai Star Rail. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.