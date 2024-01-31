Vladimir Guerrero Jr. certainly wants to make an impact in 2024, and he kicked off his campaign by gracing the MLB The Show 24 Cover...

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. certainly wants to make an impact in 2024, and he kicked off his campaign by gracing the MLB The Show 24 Cover. Since being declared the cover athlete of San Diego Studio's next baseball game, the 3-time All-Star reacted to the honor he received. Additionally, he spoke about his future in the MLB, and the importance of the 2024 season for him.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. On MLB The Show 24 Cover – “This Is My Season”

During the MLB The Show 24 Cover reveal, Toronto Blue Jays' All-Star Vladimir Guerrero was asked how it feels to see himself on the cover. He responded saying “It's amazing.” Later on, as he went to play MLB The Show 23 with David “Big Papi” Ortiz, he went into further detail. “It was an emotion that I can't really explain. When you see something like that, a lot of things cross through your mind from when you were little, playing PlayStation with your friends, with your family.”

The documentary, filmed around Christmas time last year, took a new approach to cover athlete reveals. Before, San Diego Studios typically had players come to them to shoot some footage. Afterwards, the final product resulted in a 1-2 minute trailer showing off the player. While we still got that this year, we got something more out of this documentary.

“You look up one moment and suddenly it's you on the cover. It's just a huge honor for me.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. isn't the first in his family to receive the honor of being a cover athlete. In fact, his father. Vladimir Guerrero, AKA “Vlad The Impaler” graced the cover of MLB 2006, which was developed by Sony Computer Entertainment. At the time, Guerrero Sr. was already a decorated player with multiple All-Star and Silver Slugger honors. However, his son, just 24 years old, now takes the mantle of gracing a cover.

But Guerrero Jr. isn't going to let the pressure get to him. Instead, he wants to make a big impact in 2024. “I've said this since last year that this is my season, and that this is when people are going to know about me.” Overall, Guerrero Jr. struggled last season to maintain his numbers from previous years. One factor he attributed the cause had to do with his own health.

“One of the things that mostly got in my way last year was health. But I've learned a lot about that, about how to take care of my body a lot more.” However, he also made sure not to make any excuses for himself. “But those are things that are part of the sport,” He said, “I don't blame that. I'm not saying that because I had some discomfort, I didn't do my job.

Overall, the Blue Jays finished 3rd in the AL East last year, finishing with a 89-73 record. However, the team was quickly knocked out in the AL Wild Card Series by the Twins. Since 2016, the team has never been able to advance past the AL Wild Card Round since 2016, when they lost in the AL Championship. However, the team has accrued 89+ wins in their last 3 seasons. However, things might change for them this year.

We certainly hope to see Vladimir Guerrero Jr. go and above and beyond as he hopes to live up to his father's legacy. In the meanwhile, we look forward to the release of MLB The Show 24.

For more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints.