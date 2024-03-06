Tom Sandoval got into a heated exchange with costar Lala Kent. On the March 5 episode of Vanderpump Rules, Kent seemingly accused Sandoval of grooming his ex Rachel Leviss. Sandoval and Leviss are 11 year a part.
“You said it to me often. Then you even went on to do an article the day you guys got caught. It was mind-blowing. It was such a mindf—k,” Kent said in a confessional of Sandoval claiming that Kent doesn't open up around cameras. “Sandoval was in this publication saying that I have douchey energy and I just need to be real. And I just thought, ‘How poetic that this would come out on this day? And how rich coming from you.'”
Since Kent didn't share her relationship with her now-fiance Randall Emmett and he didn't share of his affair with Leviss he said they are both in same boat.
“Look, I did lie about the seven-month relationship. Lala lied for a few years of a six-year relationship. We both lied. We are both liars. I think in this instance we both just call this a wash,” Sandoval shared in his confessional.
“Lala, your entire life was a mystery and off-limits for years and years and we respected that,” Sandoval told Kent. “It feels like things are only allowed to be talked about if you are OK with them.”
“I know what triggered me was when she said [during the final part of the season 10 reunion], ‘If I don’t fall in line with Sandoval then I have nobody.’ You isolate. You groom. You lie,” Lala told Sandoval. “I do not want to know you. You are scary.”
Kent's assumptions about his relationship with Leviss took him over the edge. “Lala, you don’t know me. Don’t sit there and accuse me of grooming. You do not know me.”
Rachel Leviss Sues Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix
Rachel Leviss is suing former Vanderpump Rules costars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix over alleged “revenge porn.” Leviss claims that while she was in a relationship with Sandoval (concurrently while he was still dating Madix), he filmed sexually explicit videos “without her knowledge or consent,” according to legal documents obtained by People.
Madix is roped into the lawsuit as Leviss claims that the videos were “distributed, disseminated, and discussed publicly by a scorned woman [Madix] seeking vengeance” after learning of she and Sandoval's relationship. Madix and Sandoval were dating for nine years until their breakup in 2023 after learning of his affair with Leviss.
