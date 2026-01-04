The driver who was involved in the Anthony Joshua car crash incident has been charged following the deaths of the boxer's friends.

Ogun State Police Command announced Friday, Jan. 2, that Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode was charged at the Sagamu Magistrates’ Court in Nigeria, according to Deadline. The charges are causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care, and driving without a valid driver’s license. The case has been adjourned until January 20.

Joshua’s personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength coach, Sina Ghami, died in the crash that occurred on Dec. 29. The boxer, who just defeated Jake Paul the week prior, was in the car, but he left the car with minor injuries. He went to the hospital to treat the injuries, but was discharged a few days later.

Lagos' State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, made an X post on the state of Joshua as he left the hospital.

“Anthony Joshua was discharged from hospital late this afternoon though heavy hearted and full of emotions over the loss of his two close friends he was deemed clinical fit to recuperate from home,” Omotoso wrote on X.

“Anthony and his mother were at the funeral home in Lagos this afternoon to pay their final respects to his two departed friends as they were being prepared for repatriation scheduled for later this evening,” the post added.

Kayode was driving a Lexus SUV on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, which is known busy highway in Lagos, Nigeria. Joshua was sitting on the driver's side and Latz and Sina, who were both seated on the car's right side, and when their car crashed into a stationary truck, they were reportedly killed on impact.