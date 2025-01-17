In what could wind up being a huge splash for Wake Forest football this offseason, the program's new head coach Jake Dickert has gotten quarterback help with the transfer portal decision of Charlotte's Deshawn Purdie.

The announcement was made on Friday, per ESPN's Max Olson.

“Charlotte transfer QB Deshawn Purdie has committed to Wake Forest. The former Florida commit lands with new coach Jake Dickert and his staff with a chance to compete for QB1.”

Expand Tweet

Purdie also took to social media to reveal his decision. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound signal-caller brings impressive arm strength and durability, after completing 100-of-200 pass attempts for 1,802 yards and 10 touchdowns in nine appearances last season at Charlotte.

Expand Tweet

Purdie ranked as the No. 31 QB in the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports.

Deshawn Purdie could be Wake Forest football's QB1 in 2025

Purdie's arm talent is what lured in programs like Florida, who he originally signed with before flipping to Wake Forest, per Cameron Lemons Debro of Demon Deacon Digest.

“My arm talent was something he complimented,” Purdie said. “He said he was impressed for me being as young as I am, how poised I was in the pocket. That's really with how I'm starting off in college too, because I know I'm young. He said me doing what I am doing at a young age, how I performed this year, and how the ball comes out of my hands at a young age. He said that was impressive to him. My goal is to keep developing and growing, and be a hall of fame bound QB.”

He will join South Carolina transfer Robby Ashford, and second-year quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski on the depth chart.

Ahead of a huge spring for the Demon Deacons, Dickert's aggressive approach in the transfer portal could pay dividends. Finding his starting quarterback for 2025 sits atop the list of priorities.