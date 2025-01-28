ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams have the same record and are both playing very well entering this matchup. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Wake Forest-Louisville prediction and pick.

Wake Forest is 15-5, with notable wins against Michigan, Minnesota, NC State, Stanford, Virginia Tech, and North Carolina. They also have notable losses against Xavier, Florida, Texas A&M, Clemson, and Duke. This team goes as Hunter Sallis goes on offense. The Demon Deacons have played well this season, and they can make a statement on the road in this game against Louisville.

Louisville is 15-5 this season, with notable wins against Indiana, West Virginia, Florida State, North Carolina, Clemson, and Pitt. However, they have also lost to Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and Duke. Chucky Hepburn and Reyne Smith have been the Cardinals' two biggest keys this year. Louisville has been a surprise team and can make a big statement in this game against Wake Forest.

Here are the Wake Forest-Louisville College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Wake Forest-Louisville Odds

Wake Forest: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +250

Louisville: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 141.5 (-115)

Under: 141.5 (-105)

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Louisville

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Wake Forest Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wake Forest's defense has been great this season. They allow 65.6 points per game, 39% from the field and 30.5% from behind the arc. They are 21st in defensive rating on KenPom with a 95.4 rating. Tre'Von Spillers is the leading rebounder with 8.5 per game and leads the team in blocks with 1.6 per game.

Finally, four Demon Deacons are averaging at least one steal, with Cameron Hildreth leading the team with 1.6 steals per game. The Demon Deacons lean on their defense this year, which will be the key in this game. They should slow down the Cardinals because defense travels, but the question is by how much it will.

Why Louisville Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wake Forest's offense has struggled this year. They score 70 points per game, have a 44.2% field goal percentage, and a 27.7% three-point shooting percentage. Three Demon Deacons are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Hunter Sallis leading the team with 18.9 points per game.

Next, Cameron Hildreth leads the team in assists with 3.2 per game. The Demon Deacons have struggled to find much offense this year outside of Sallis. The Demon Deacons are one of the worst offenses in the ACC, and Louisville should shut down Wake Forest in this matchup.

Louisville's offense has been solid this year. They score 79.4 points per game, have a 43.8% field goal percentage, and a 31.7% three-point shooting percentage. They are also 21st in offensive rating on KenPom with a rating of 119.1. Five Cardinal players are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with Chucky Hepburn leading the team with 15.1 points per game. Reyne Smith is just behind with 14.5 points per game.

Hepburn is also the team leader in assists at 6.4 per game. The Cardinals have been solid on offense but nothing overtly special. This is a tough matchup because Wake Forest is a very defensive-focused team. Louisville is the better team and has the athletes to score on Wake Forest, especially with the game at home in Louisville.

Louisville's defense has also been a good unit at best this year. They allow 69.8 points per game, 43.7% from the field, and 34.9% from behind the arc. J'Vonne Hadley has also been a beast down low, averaging 7.6 rebounds per game. Then, James Scott leads the team in blocks with 0.9 per game.

Finally, three players average at least one steal per game, with Chucky Hepburn leading the team with 2.5. This defense is a big key in this game because it can completely shut down the Demon Deacons at home. Wake Forest has struggled on offense, which is a bad matchup for them in this game against Louisville.

Final Wake Forest-Louisville Prediction & Pick

Wake Forest's defense will travel and can slow down Louisville's, but Hunter Sallis is the only reliable scorer on offense. Louisville's defense is solid, and its offense should score at home. Chucky Hepburn and Reyne Smith are not as good as Sallis, but they are the better duo. Louisville also has a very balanced offense as a team. Louisville should open an avalanche of scoring on the Demon Deacons in this game and wind and cover easily at home.

Final Wake Forest-Louisville Prediction & Pick: Louisville -7.5 (-110)