Drake Maye is quickly climbing the ladder of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. He has a chance to lead the New England Patriots to a Super Bowl in just his second year in the NFL. The Pats travel to Denver to battle the Broncos for the AFC Championship, who do not have Bo Nix available for this game.

Maye will battle against a very good defense. The Broncos contained a top-3 defense in the NFL all season long despite battling injuries to their star defenders. If Maye can avoid the intense pass rush from Denver, then he can limit the turnovers and give his offense a chance to score on most possessions.

Receiver Stefon Diggs issued a warning to the Broncos about Maye's play and potential.

“I watch him and his demeanor, his temperament, throughout the game, and it never changes. I think he’s consistent. And the more people that band behind him, you see him kind of get rolling, and once he gets rolling, he’s real scary.”

The weather is going to be cold, and it could snow in Denver this Sunday. The weather shouldn't really impact Maye's play on the field, as playing in New England is not far off outside of elevation.

Maye threw for three touchdowns in the win against the Houston Texans. He played very well against the top defense in the AFC and got rewarded by having to take on the next best. If he beats the Broncos, then there is a chance that Maye faces the Seattle Seahawks, who led the league in scoring defense, allowing only 17.2 points per game.