The New England Patriots will be playing for a chance to reach the Super Bowl, and they have to get past the Denver Broncos, who were the No. 1 seed in the AFC this season. Both teams have outstanding defenses, but it's been their play on offense, specifically from their quarterbacks, that has helped them get this far.

Unfortunately for the Broncos, they will not have Bo Nix for the rest of the postseason after he broke his ankle toward the end of the Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills. That means Jarrett Stidham will take over the reins, and the Patriots' defense has to get prepared for him.

The thing with that is that the Patriots don't have much tape on him. Milton Williams was recently asked what he knows about the quarterback, and he was completely honest.

“Nothing. I ain't gonna lie, nothing. We're gonna watch the tape on him and figure out what he like to do. But no. They didn't like him over the Bo [Nix], so,” Williams said.

It was all honesty, as Stidham has not played the past two seasons. Bo Nix has been durable in his first two years in the league, and there hasn't been a reason for Stidham to play. 2023 was the last time that Stidham got actual playing time in the regular season, and he finished with 496 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Stidham really doesn't have much film at all, because throughout his career, he hasn't played much. It's almost as if the Patriots will be learning about him as the game goes, and the hope is that he doesn't do anything that blows them away.

It could be a challenge for the Patriots, but the way they've been playing, it wouldn't be a surprise if they made things hard for him.