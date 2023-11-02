Walt Disney Animations Studios workers have now unionized. They will be represented by IATSE and the Animation Guild.

Eligible employees at the animation studios voted an astounding 93% on a 96% turnout. They will now be represented by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and the Animation guild. the IATSE Local 839 gave the percentages.

Congratulations to the production workers at Disney Feature Animation! Today, they voted in an election to be represented by @IATSE and TAG. With 96% voter turnout, 93% voted yes!!! Let's celebrate! pic.twitter.com/OwDWDIkBA1 — The Animation Guild // #WeAre839 (@animationguild) November 1, 2023



The Animation Guild posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Congratulations to the production workers at Disney Feature Animation! Today, they voted in an election to be represented by @IATSE and TAG. With 96% voter turnout, 93% voted yes!!! Let's celebrate!"

The Walt Disney Animation Studios workers stated their intention to join a union in March. The union will represent approximately 60 production coordinators, production managers and production supervisors.

The animation studio's election started in the middle of October through secret mail-in ballot. This was overseen by the National Labor Relations Board. Workers not included in the deal are other managers, supervisors, confidential employees and guards.

The vote to unionize follows the recent efforts by visual effects workers at Disney's Marvel Studios and production workers at Nickelodeon last year.

The workers' move to join unions mirrors the efforts of workers in the entertainment industry to advocate for health care, fair pay, and safe working conditions. The WGA strike, which ended in Sept. 27 when they received a favorable deal is testament to this.

However, the SAG-AFTRA is still waiting for