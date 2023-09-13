In a significant development for labor rights in the entertainment industry, the visual effects (VFX) employees at Marvel Studios have voted unanimously to unionize with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE). This historic vote is the first time that a unit comprising solely VFX workers has unionized with IATSE, The HollywoodReporter says.

The process began on August 7 when Marvel Studios VFX workers filed for the unionization election. Voting took place from August 21 to September 11, and during the count on September 12, every single vote was in favor of unionizing with IATSE.

The move towards unionization reflects the ongoing efforts of workers in the entertainment industry to secure fair pay, healthcare, safe working conditions, and respect for their contributions.

Approximately 18 staff members working in VFX at Walt Disney Pictures are also in the process of voting on unionization, with their vote scheduled to conclude on October 2. This includes employees directly hired by the studio but does not encompass the thousands of artists who contribute to Marvel and Disney projects through third-party VFX companies.

With these recent elections, IATSE intends to establish a new national VFX Local, set to launch before the end of the year. The aim is to ensure that VFX workers across the industry benefit from union protections and standards.

Mark Patch, VFX organizer for IATSE, emphasized the importance of this unanimous vote, stating, “Today, VFX workers at Marvel Studios spoke with a unanimous, collective voice, demanding fair pay for the hours they work, healthcare, a safe and sustainable working environment, and respect for the work they do.”

This development underscores the resilience and unity of VFX workers and their commitment to improving working conditions in their industry.