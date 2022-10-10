Warhammer 40k Darktide Classes Spotlight – Veteran Sharpshooter

Warhammer 40k Darktide once more gives us a class spotlight, this time for the Veteran archetype. Keep reading to learn more about the Veteran of Warhammer 40k Darktide, as well as its Sharpshooter class.

The Veteran is one of the game’s four Archetypes, the others being Zealot, Psyker, and Ogryn. Last week, we talked about the Zealot and its Preacher class. Now, we will be talking about Warhammer 40k Darktide’s Veteran archetype and its Sharpshooter class.

Warhammer 40k Darktide Classes: Veteran Sharpshooter

The Veterans are former members of the Imperial Guard, also known as the Astra Militarum. Trained to fight on the frontline against the various dangers threatening to destroy the Empire of Man, the Veterans are a force to be reckoned with. One well-known story about them is that even when one of Mankind’s Fortress Worlds, Cadia, was destroyed, the Guardsmen stranded on the surface kept fighting against the enemy. This gave birth to the well-loved Warhammer 40k quote “The planet broke before the guard did.” However, the Veteran is no longer part of the Guard. After a court-martial, they are instead under the Inquisition, doing the work no one else will.

The Veteran Darktide’s gun-focused class. That isn’t to say that they can’t use other weapons, however, their skill set revolves around guns. After all, they spent their childhood training for war, shooting Lasguns, Autoguns, and other types of ranged weaponry. Of course, they also train in melee combat, as even when your gun is out of ammunition, you still need a way to kill the heretics. Veterans have a wide variety of melee weapons at their disposal, ranging from a sword to a combat shovel. When you’re on the front lines against heretics, you can’t be picky with how you kill your enemy.

Within the Veterans are those that are the living example of the Guardsman’s combat doctrine: “overwhelming firepower honed through training and delivered unflinchingly in the heat of battle.” These are the Sharpshooters, who specialize in taking down high-priority targets from afar. Sharpshooters are not just capable of the spray-and-pray that most Guardsmen do on the front line. They are also able to shoot accurately, hitting the enemy’s weak spot to deal even more damage. This forces the player to shoot accurately and rewards them for doing so. Every enemy they take down is one less enemy trying to destroy the Empire of Man.

Sharpshooters also have the ability to increase their accuracy, weapon handling, and the amount of damage they deal when hitting weak spots. This ability also allows them to identify elite and special enemies from afar. After all, if you cut off the head, the body dies. Using this ability, however, lowers the Sharpshooter’s movement speed, so players must make sure they are in a safe spot before activating this ability. Of course, when you’re fighting the heretic horde, there’s rarely a safe spot to be in.

Sharpshooters also come equipped with a Frag Grenade, designed to take down multiple enemies at once. This grenade has a timed fuse, so Sharpshooters must have the proper timing when using them. Sharpshooters also have increased ammo capacities compared to all the other Archetypes, and even have the chance to not use any ammo when firing. In summary, if you prefer taking down enemies from afar, and hitting them where it hurts, this class is for you.

Warhammer 40k Darktide is holding a Closed Beta Test from October 14-16, 2022. Those who want to join the Closed Beta can sign up here. The game itself will come out on November 30, 2022, for Xbox and PC.