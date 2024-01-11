Warner Bros and Tom Cruise recently came to a huge blockbuster deal, and the studio has one Edge of Tomorrow wish.

Warner Bros is showing Tom Cruise the money with their new deal. They do have one request, though. Warner Bros seems to want to develop a sequel to the commercial flop, Edge of Tomorrow.

Their one wish

In The Hollywood Reporter's feature on the Warner Bros-Cruise deal, they revealed that higher ups at the studio want to develop a sequel to Edge of Tomorrow. It sounds like it was a selling point, as the film was already “in development” prior to the deal going down.

Edge of Tomorrow was a 2014 sci-fi epic from Doug Liman. Christopher McQuarrie, who has directed Cruise in several Mission: Impossible films now, wrote the screenplay. It starred Cruise and Emily BLunt as they lead soldiers on an operation and navigate a rapid time loop.

The film made just over $370 million worldwide on a budget of $175 million, so it wasn't exactly a commercial success. Nonetheless, it appears Warner Bros want to make a sequel with Cruise involved.

Tom Cruise is one of the biggest box office draws in Hollywood. He first gained fame for his roles in Risky Business, Top Gun, Rain Main, and The Color of Money. Some of his early drama roles include A Few Good Men and Jerry Maguire.

His biggest role, however, is Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible series. Cruise has led all of the entries in the franchise, which is still going strong. The most recent film, Dead Reckoning Part One, made over $560 million at the box office. Other notable Cruise films include Vanilla Sky, Minority Report, Collateral, and Top Gun: Maverick.