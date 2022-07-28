Warpath Community Tournament “Brothers Unite” starts August 5

Lilith Games’ Warpath will be having a large community tournament called “Brothers Unite” starting August 5, 2022.

RTS mobile game Warpath by Lilith Games will soon have great rewards for anyone who wants to go to the battlefield. Called “Brothers Unite,” this Warpath Community Tournament will start on August 5, 2022, with prizes that include physical tank models and cash prizes.

The Brothers Unite tournament is broken into three tiered categories: The Best Commander, The Best Band of Brothers, and The Luckiest Commander. Details and the corresponding rewards for each tournament category are as follows:

The Best Commander – Event Starts Upon Game Log In

Rankings are based on each player’s in-game power level and are updated to 00:00 every day. This tournament category is solely based on a player’s power level grind.

1st Place: $1,000 cash prize, Tamiya’s Tank physical model

2nd & 3rd Place: $500 cash prize, Tamiya’s Airplane physical model

4th & 5th Place: $300 cash prize, Tamiya’s Truck physical model

6th – 10th Place: $100 cash prize

11th – 20th Place: $50 valued in-game rewards

The Best Band of Brothers – Register Prior to Event for Form Teams of Two

Teams will be ranked by the increase of their in-game power level compared to the power levels of both team members at the start of the event. Rankings are updated to 00:00 every day. At the end of the event, final rankings will be based upon how much a team’s power level has increased.

1st Place: $1,000 cash prize, Tamiya’s Tank physical model

2nd Place: $500 cash prize, Warpath-themed “Tamiya” truck physical model

3rd Place: $300 cash prize, Warpath-themed “Tamiya” rifle physical model

4th & 5th Place: $100 cash prize

6th – 10th Place: $50 valued in-game rewards

11th – 13th Place: $25 valued in-game rewards

The Luckiest Commander – Mission-Based Participation

During the event, players earn Medals by completing the following missions:



Obtain UID (user ID for new accounts) Obtain Commander (“Tip of the Spear”) John Reilly Share the event page on social media once per day Use an “Arms Coupon” once per day Invite one new friend to play Warpath once per day Daily login on event main page Watch the new Warpath short film once per day

During the event period, players who collect five Medals will be able to pull one Prize Drawing raffle ticket. Promo codes are first come, first serve while supplies last.

Rewards include:

Apple iPhone 13

PlayStation 5 Console

Nintendo Switch Console

$100 Amazon Gift Card

$50 Amazon Gift Card

$25 Amazon Gift Card

2,000 in-game Gold currency

Code for in-game rewards

Warpath is a mobile real-time strategy game where players build their forces to unleash fury on enemy units through strategic ground combat or advanced aerial assault. Featuring iconic wartime locations from around the world, Warpath invites players to assemble deeply customized military units and build impregnable bases in full, high-quality HD. Zoom freely about the map between rugged terrain and urban landscapes, locating allies to increase control and battle-defining in-game power level. With highly customizable weapons, aircraft, and the ability to move between ally bases, Warpath makes the journey to battlefield dominance a dynamic, cinematic experience.

There’s definitely a lot of prizes in store for anyone who wants to join, and there’s a lot of fun to be had in interacting with the community in both competitive and casual settings.

Warpath is available on both iOS and Android mobile devices. To learn more about Warpath’s Brothers Unite tournament, check out their website here.