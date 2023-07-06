After nearly a week since free agency started, the Golden State Warriors still have some bargain-bin free agents they can target to bolster their championship roster. After immediately taking care of business and signing Draymond Green to a long-term contract the moment free agency opened, the Warriors have been relatively quiet since. So far, Golden State only signed veteran guard Cory Joseph to a one-year minimum deal.

The Warriors are still looking to add more depth and there are some available veterans they can sign for cheap to help them win another championship. Particularly, they may need to add more size up front considering they already re-tooled their guard rotation. In addition to Joseph, Golden State acquired future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul in a trade and sent Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards.

With a need for front-court depth, here is one bargain-bin free agent still worth targeting for the Warriors in free agency.

Bargain-bin free agent target for Warriors: Dario Saric

Dario Saric is still available, right? So why not? Sure, Saric has been the Warriors' target since free agency opened. In the lead-up to free agency, there were already strong rumblings that Golden State could sign the Croatian big man. But so far, no deal has come to fruition yet.

Saric still remains the ideal free agent signing for Dub Nation. He is exactly what they need in terms of a skilled, high IQ big man that fits seamlessly into Steve Kerr's organized chaos of an offense. Being a career 36 percent three-point shooter, Saric will flourish as a floor spacer and long-distance threat for Golden State. He will be a nice plug-and-play option alongside either of the Warriors' non-shooting big men in Draymond Green or Kevon Looney.

Apart from his perimeter shooting, Saric also brings playmaking to the table for the Warriors. He has underrated vision and solid passing skills that will allow him to find teammates on back cuts to the basket or beyond the arc for open three-pointers.

Saric lost a bit of luster after he suffered a torn ACL during the 2021 NBA Finals as part of the Phoenix Suns. He missed the entire 2021-22 season rehabbing his knee and only returned last year. Phoenix traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he had the chance to revitalize his value.

In Oklahoma City, Saric managed to show he wasn't washed and that he can still be a key contributor on any team. In 20 games with OKC, Saric averaged 7.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from long distance.

Golden State is the perfect situation for Saric to get his career back on track. The 29-year-old could sign a one-year minimum deal, which is all that the Warriors can offer, and raise his value to get a better contract next season. Throughout the Warriors' dynasty run, several players such as Donte DiVincenzo and Otto Porter Jr. have come and gone to play one year in The Bay Area on a less-than-ideal contract, but carve out a valuable role in the Dubs rotation. Saric can do the same while at the same time, get the chance to win a championship.