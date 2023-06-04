The Golden State Warriors won the NBA Championship in 2022 but failed to defend their crown in the current 2023 campaign. The nucleus of the roster remained similar, but the opponents were able to expose weaknesses, specifically the Los Angeles Lakers who eliminated them in six games. The Warriors' offseason talk has been a huge topic of conversation as it has started already with the departure of General Manager Bob Myers.

Draymond Green can enter free agency if he does not decide to exercise his player option, while Jordan Poole's massive extension he signed last year will kick-in starting next season. Assuming Green and Donte DiVincenzo opt-in to their deal, the Warriors' payroll is over $200 million, so the it is highly unlikely for the franchise to sign any big name free agents. Trades are still possible to lessen the tax effect on their payroll, but the free agency season will be a quiet one for Golden State.

Even if they have limited options, the Warriors must still remember to avoid signing these two individuals to their team.

Aside from Stephen Curry, the perimeter shooting of the Warriors was subpar in numerous games of the postseason. Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole are known as excellent knockdown shooters, but they disappeared in some critical contests in the postseason. Other rotational pieces like DiVincenzo and Andrew Wiggins had their three-point shooting plummet as well, so defenses knew to pinpoint their schemes heavily on pressuring Curry.

Since that was the case, the front office will want to add more consistent perimeter shooting, but Malik Beasley is one individual they must avoid to add to the Warriors organization. He can score 21 points on seven made threes, but he can also go on five-game stretches wherein he does not contribute a ton on both ends of the floor. The massive rollercoaster of Beasley's production will be a headache for Golden State because they have Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole, who can be inconsistent at times s well.

The three-and-D prototypes perfect in Golden State would be Josh Hart or Kyle Kuzma because of their well-rounded repertoire. Beasley was paid $15 million this year, but the Lakers benched him for the whole postseason.

It is another Laker on the list, but this time it is someone who will be more attractive in the free agent market. Dennis Schroder had a magnificent bounce back season after struggling last year with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. There were instances when Lakers head coach Darvin Ham decided to utilize Schroder over starting point guard D'Angelo Russell because of his tremendous impact on both sides of the court.

Schroder will have a high demand in the offseason, and Golden State is in dire need of another shot creator apart from Curry and Poole. The free agent class is not as deep, so Schroder is one of the best buy-low options in the market for his position. The problem with adding Schroder to the Warriors roster is his style of play may not fit Kerr's brand of basketball.

As the initiator, Schroder is used to being ball-dominant and pushing the ball with a rapid pace. He has not proven to flourish in a system like Kerr's, which are more of read-and-react schemes. Furthermore, Schroder's approach to the game does not fit some squads, proven by his short tenure with the Celtics. Schroder is immensely talented, but Golden State must acquire other point guard like Jevon Carter or Seth Curry.