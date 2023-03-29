The Golden State Warriors still don’t know when Andrew Wiggins may make his long-awaited return to the team. Just because he’s missing his 20th straight game on Tuesday night due to personal reasons, though, hardly means Wiggins has left basketball completely behind during his absence.

Before his team’s pivotal matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, Steve Kerr told reporters that though there’s no timetable for Wiggins’ return, he’s been working out daily while away from the Warriors.

“Once he’s back, our training staff will get with him and see where he is [physically],” Kerr said, per Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Kerr added that “there’s hope” Golden State’s starting small forward returns this season, noting there’s no truth to rumors of Wiggins possibly being shut down for good.

“No,” he said when asked about that prospect. “Hasn’t even been discussed.”

Wiggins has been out dealing with a family matter since before the All-Star break, last playing on February 13th.

The Warriors have avoided offering specific clarity on the situation despite public cries for intel, with everyone from management to the coaching staff to his teammates refusing to share details with the public. Instead, they’ve continued offering Wiggins unconditional support amid a matter one anonymous player called “real s***.”

Golden State has gone 10-9 without Wiggins, keeping pace in the overcrowded Western Conference playoff race. After earning a crucial head-to-head tie-breaker over the Dallas Mavericks last week then missing out on the same opportunity against the Minnesota Timberwolves a few days later, the Warriors have another chance to bolster their postseason seeding on Tuesday versus the Pelicans.

Golden State and New Orleans tipoff at 7:00 p.m. (PT).