ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors had to deal with a never-ending media spectacle when it came to his vaccination status last season. This year, they’ve managed to keep his ongoing personal situation under wraps.

The Warriors swingman hasn’t played a game in over a month, last suiting up for a February 13th contest against the Washington Wizards. He had one of his best performances of the season in that game with 29 points before missing Golden State’s last 13 games and counting.

Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr have both spoken up about Andrew Wiggins’ absence, with neither offering anything specific in terms of what he’s going through as well as a potential timeline for his return. But given how much space the Warriors have given him, it’s undoubtedly something serious, which was confirmed by an anonymous player who described it as “some real s**t” in a recent report from The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II.

“They know why, inside that locker room. He has their grace. That says a lot.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“’What he’s dealing with,’ one player said, ‘is some real (expletive).’”

The Warriors badly need Andrew Wiggins’ production and defensive presence given their precarious place in the West’s top six. But the players and team officials clearly respect that some things are just larger than basketball and take precedence over any return to the court.

“If we’re fine with it,” one player said, “and the people who pay him understand, then so should everyone else.”

Steph Curry and Steve Kerr were both hopeful that he would indeed return this season. Regardless of that, it’s clear the team is most importantly hoping Wiggins can get through his personal tribulations.