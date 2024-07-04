After losing Klay Thompson in a sign-and-trade with the Dallas Mavericks, the Golden State Warriors have used a sign-and-trade to bring back his replacement – sharpshooter Buddy Hield – per Shams Charania of The Athletic:

“The Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal acquiring Buddy Hield via sign-and-trade from the 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. New teammates Hield and Stephen Curry are leaders for most 3-pointers made over the last 5 NBA seasons – and now will be teammates.”

The Warriors are sending a 2031 Dallas second-round pick to the 76ers to complete sign-and-trade for Hield, also per Charania.

Hield will receive $18 million in the first two years and a $3 million partial guarantee for 2026-27 as well as a player option for non-guaranteed fourth year.

Hield averaged 12.1 points across 84 games for the Indiana Pacers and 76ers last season, after Philadelphia acquired him in a deadline week trade.

One of the league's elite 3-point shooters, Hield made 38.9 percent of his 3-point attempts for Philadelphia during the regular season.

An eight-year NBA veteran, Hield has averaged 15.5 points per game on 40 percent shooting from beyond the 3-point line over his career with the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, Pacers, and 76ers.

Warriors hope Buddy Hield fills in for Klay Thompson

The Warriors have been led by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson for the past 13 years. That duo split up this offseason in free agency when Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks. That left the Warriors with a need for more 3-point shooting, but very few players in the NBA are capable of making 3-pointers at the volume that Thompson did.

Fortunately for the Warriors, Hield is one of the players that is.

In the history of the NBA, there have been 22 seasons in which a player made at least 270 3-pointers. Nine of them belong to Curry. Two belong to Thompson. And four belong to Hield, more than anyone else in that group besides Curry. Buddy has made exactly 40 percent of his 3-pointers in the NBA on 7.6 attempts per game. Thompson also has averaged 7.6 attempts per game in his career but is slightly more efficient at 41.3 percent from distance.

While it's impossible to replace what Klay means in the hearts of Warriors fans, the team has come pretty close to replacing his production on the court. Hield isn't as good a defender as Thompson, but he can let it fly with the same confidence.

The Warriors have spent this offseason working toward lowering their tax bill by waiving Chris Paul and letting Thompson walk. So far, they have also added De'Anthony Melton through the non-taxpayer mid-level exception and Kyle Anderson through a sign-and-trade. Golden State is also reportedly pursuing Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen.

Given the state and age of the roster, Markkanen or another start player is probably necessary for the Warriors to legitimately chase a fifth championship since 2015.