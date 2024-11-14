The Golden State Warriors announced Thursday that guard De'Anthony Melton has suffered a “sprained ACL” in his left knee and will undergo further testing to determine the extent of the injury.

In a statement released through Warriors PR, the team added that Melton “will not play in tomorrow night’s game against the Grizzlies,” with an update on his condition expected as soon as more information is available.

Melton's recent injury is the latest setback for the 26-year-old guard, who has already missed five games earlier in the season due to a recurring back issue that has impacted his career.

Despite these health challenges, Melton has proven a valuable contributor for the Warriors, averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He has been shooting 40.7% from the field and 37.1% from three-point range this season.

One of Melton's standout performances occurred during the Warriors' win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he posted a season-high 19 points, collected 10 rebounds, and added three steals. His presence on both ends of the floor has been a key element in the Warriors’ strong 9-2 start this season.

The Golden State Warriors’ early success includes a significant victory in their first NBA Cup matchup, where they defeated the Dallas Mavericks. In that game, Stephen Curry led the team with 37 points, six rebounds, and nine assists, showcasing his leadership and scoring prowess. Curry's performance was instrumental in securing the 120-117 victory over the Mavericks.

Losing De'Anthony Melton further strains Golden State’s depth in the backcourt as the team navigates a packed schedule and adjusts to new player roles following offseason roster changes.

With Melton sidelined, the Warriors may look to increase minutes for their bench players and rely on additional support from the guard rotation, including Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski, to maintain their momentum.