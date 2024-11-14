The Golden State Warriors took down the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night in a classic game that felt like so much more than just a regular season game. Between Klay Thompson's return to the Bay Area and the start of the NBA Cup, there was a playoff atmosphere at the Chase Center.

This game ended like so many other Warriors games have over the years — regular season, playoffs or anything in between — with Stephen Curry going bananas in the fourth quarter and capping it off with his signature “night-night” celebration. Curry put the Mavericks to sleep with 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting in the final 3:10 of game action to give the Warriors the win.

As it turns out, Curry's heater may have been fueled by Thompson, as Curry's old Warriors teammate may have made him mad before the game, according to Draymond Green on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.

“By the time Steph comes to the game last night, he's pissed,” Green said. “I pissed Steph off because Steph was supposed to speak before the game. … He tried to check in with Klay on something else and Klay ghosted him, so he got pissed. And here we go. The night could not have gone any better. When you talk about NBA scriptwriters, as the people say on Twitter and Instagram, Klay Thompson played great, incredible and they lost. That's how we needed the night to go.”

Warriors just keep winning with new-look rotation

Everyone knew that the Warriors were going to look a lot different this season after the departure of Klay Thompson, but many people didn't expect them to have so much success.

Without Thompson in the fold, Steve Kerr and company have filled out the rotation with quality veterans to complement their growing crop of young talent that surrounds Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. They brought in quality role players such as De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield, whose shooting and scoring has been a revelation for the team.

Combine that with the defensive prowess that Green brings to the table and some of the quality defenders that the Warriors have added on the perimeter, including Melton, and you have a team that's playing very well on both ends of the floor on its way to a 9-2 start.

The concern about this Warriors team is its ceiling, especially offensively. When it comes to the end of some close games against top teams, they will likely need Curry to do something similar to what he did against the Mavericks due to the roster lacking firepower and shot creation elsewhere.

Entering Wednesday night's slate of games, the Warriors currently sit in a tie for first place in the Western Conference with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns. They don't have a perfect roster, but it's clear that the front office did a great job building out the roster this offseason.