At this point, the only question is: How long will Warriors star Draymond Green be suspended?

NBA fans are tired of Draymond Green's dirty antics. And after his latest involvement in a punching incident, many people want the Golden State Warriors forward severely punished.

Green was kicked out of Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns after he swung his right arm and hit Nurkic to the face. It seemed intentional considering the force and the fact that there was no need for the Warriors star to turn around. Both players were positioning for the inbound play, and while it has been a testy and physical game all night long, Green's action certainly came out of nowhere.

Draymond Green was given a foul after striking Jusuf Nurkic in the face 😳 The play is currently under review for a flagrant foul. pic.twitter.com/ar6GZuiWkn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 13, 2023

Naturally, several fans criticized Green for his ugly action. After all, what he did goes beyond just being physical. Considering his history of hurting opponents, it's plain unacceptable. With that said, many are calling for his suspension.

Green was suspended for five games earlier in the season after his chokehold on Rudy Gobert. NBA fans, however, want him to be punished for more.

“If Draymond Green doesn't get a 25+ game suspension for repeat offender Adam Silver will ruin every bit of credibility he has left,” a commenter wrote.

Another critic said that given that he's a repeat offender, Green needs to be handed a harsher disciplinary action: “Draymond Green needs a 25 game suspension. He's been a repeat offender for 10 years.” A third one had similar sentiments and compared it to Ja Morant's punishment, noting: “Adam Silver needs to show that same energy to Draymond Green. Every 5 games he assaults someone. Ja Morant got suspended 25 games for something that wasn’t illegal. Make it make sense.”

“Draymond Green is unhinged bro wtf. Suspend him at least 25 games. He needs to calm down,” an X (formerly Twitter) user added.

“Draymond Green needs to serve a hefty suspension because enough is enough. Clearly the slaps on the wrist aren't getting through to him. He needs to learn that he can't just openly assault his opponents. I'm thinking 25 games should teach him a lesson,” another angry fan said.

The NBA will review the play in the upcoming days, with a suspension highly likely. Perhaps the only question right now is how long will his suspension be.