Draymond Green is backing Stephen Curry

Many players have been asked to pick who will win between the highly-anticipated matchup in the three-point contest between Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty, and Curry's teammate Draymond Green was the latest to make a prediction that should not surprise anyone.

“I got Steph! The greatest ever for a reason,” Draymond Green said, via the NBA on X. “I think you get to see the best of both worlds. Steph is the greatest ever, obviously. Sabrina in doing what she's doing, we all saw the three-point contest last year when she broke all the records, so it's definitely something to be excited about. But of course Steph is winning.”

It is not a surprise to see Green back his Warriors teammate that he has won four championships with. The matchup between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu will be one of the highlights of All-Star weekend. If this summer is any indication, Curry will have to be on his game to beat Ionescu. During the WNBA three-point contest, Ionescu set a record with 37 points, finishing two shots shy of a perfect outing.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the competition. Regardless, it is a tremendous spotlight for the women's game, and hopefully will shed a light on the talent that is in the WNBA.

For now, Green, Curry and the Warriors will try to win games against the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz before the All-Star break.