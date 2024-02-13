Chuck and Draymond are teaming up for NBA All-Star Weekend.

With TNT and Turner Sports set to broadcast the NBA All-Star Game yet again, the usual faces of Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, Ernie Johnson, and Charles Barkley will be on hand to deliver the weekend's festivities to everyone. This year, Turner is ramping up their coverage of All-Star Weekend, as there will be a variety of content across TNT, TBS, truTV, Max and Bleacher Report. There will be an alternate telecast for Sunday's All-Star Game featuring Barkley and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, according to The Athletic's Richard Deitsch.

Green, who has been working with Turner Sports as a player-analyst over the last few years, will be with Barkley for a different viewing experience of the All-Star Game. Hosted by Taylor Rooks, Barkley and Green will interact with players at the All-Star Game, with Jamal Crawford acting as a roaming reporter on the sidelines.

At last year's All-Star Game, Green and Barkley got into a verbal argument with one another when the Hall of Famer claimed Green's Warriors were “cooked.” This led to the four-time champion beginning the championship ring conversation with Barkley.

“Over the last couple of years when Draymond has come to the studio or with interactions at All-Star Games, it was really evident the chemistry between him and Charles,” said Craig Barry, TNT Sports executive vice president and chief content officer, via The Athletic. “There was a lot of dialog and fun and provocative debate. It’s something that we think fans potentially want to see more of so we thought this was an opportunity to sit them down next to each other and essentially watch the game together. We thought what could we put together that would be an interesting conversation —and all things led to Draymond and Charles.”

Once again, it should be interesting when Draymond Green and Charles Barkley share the cameras and microphones with one another.