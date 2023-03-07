The Golden State Warriors continue a crucial three-game road trip on Tuesday by meting the Oklahoma City Thunder. Coming off a tough loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Steph Curry’s long-awaited return from injury, breaking a five-game winning streak, the defending champions enter Tuesday’s action at 34-31, fifth in a tightly packedWestern Conference playoff race. With Curry and Andre Iguodala back in the fold, Golden State is finally getting closer to full-strength, but a late addition to the injury report has cast additional doubt on its available depth on Tuesday. Is Kevon Looney playing vs. the Thunder?

Kevon Looney’s injury status vs. Thunder

Looney is currently listed as questionable to play in Oklahoma City due to back soreness. His name wasn’t on earlier versions of Golden State’s injury report, so it stands to reason the veteran big man suffered or exacerbated his injury following the Warriors’ loss to the Lakers on Sunday.

In a league dominated by never-ending discourse about load management and overall player availability, Looney is a true iron man. He’s played in 167 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak in the league behind Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets. Looney was last unavailable for the Warriors on March 20th, 2021, in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

If Looney can’t go on Tuesday, expect Jonathan Kuminga to start alongside Draymond Green in a downsized Warriors frontcourt. JaMychal Green and rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. will get additional run in Oklahoma City should Looney be sidelined, too.

Is Kevon Looney playing tonight? Check back before the Warriors and Thunder tipoff at 5:00 p.m. (PT) to find out for sure.