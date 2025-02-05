ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Golden State Warriors are on the road to take on the Utah Jazz Wednesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Jazz prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Warriors-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Jazz Odds

Golden State Warriors: -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -270

Utah Jazz: +6.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +220

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Jazz

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, KJZZ-TV

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors have won three of their last four games heading into Wednesday night. In those three wins, the Warriors have been able to play really well on the defensive end of the court. They are allowing 103.7 points per game in those wins. Along with that, the Warriors have held two of those teams to under 44 percent shooting from the floor while the other team attempted just 76 shots. This is the type of defense the Warriors have to play Wednesday night. If Golden State can have another good game on defense, they will cover this spread.

Speaking of good defense, the Warriors have been able to shut down the Jazz twice this season. In their first matchup, the Warriors allowed just 86 points while the second game saw Utah score 103 points. In those two games, the Warriors have held the Jazz to 25 percent shooting from beyond the arc, and only 17 total threes. Additionally, Golden State has forced 37 total turnovers. If the Warriors can have another solid game against the Warriors, they will be able to win this game by a large margin.

The Jazz are not a good defensive team. On the season, Utah allows 118.4 points per game. That number is the fourth-highest in the NBA. Along with that, the Jazz allow their opponents to shoot 47.6 percent from the floor. Additionally, the Jazz let their opponents make 14.3 threes per game, which is the third-highest in the NBA. This is going to play into the strengths of the Warriors. Golden State wants to beat teams from beyond the arc. If the Warriors hit their shots, they are going to win this game by plenty of points.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

Utah is not playing great basketball. However, in their last two games, the Jazz have allowed 99 and 112 points. Those are two pretty good defensive games, and the Jazz need to continue that Wednesday night. When Golden State scores less than 113 points this season, they are 6-18. When the Warriors do not score, they do not win. Utah has to take advantage of this. If the Jazz can keep the Warriors under 113 points, they will be able to cover the spread.

Utah will be without Collin Sexton Wednesday night, and there is a possibility that Lauri Markannen misses the game, as well. That leaves it up to John Collins. Collins is the team's third-highest scorer with 18.1 points per game. Collins has scored at least 18 points 16 times this season. The Jazz have won six of those games. That is more than half of their wins. Collins will need to score much more than that Wednesday night, but if he has a good game, there is a chance for the Jazz to cover the spread.

Final Warriors-Jazz Prediction & Pick

The Warriors are the better team and they are playing better basketball. I will take the Warriors to cover the spread.

Final Warriors-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Warriors -6.5 (-112)