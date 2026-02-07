With the New York Mets amid an important offseason, there is no doubt going to be high expectations heading into next season, especially with the additions made. As the Mets added pitcher Freddy Peralta, people are probably expecting the team to make a lot of noise, with star Francisco Lindor sharing his optimism for the season.

New York's official social media account on X, formerly Twitter, would post a video on Friday that saw Lindor in Port St. Lucie, Florida, where Spring Training will take place. He would speak on being excited for the season and how the team has made “great additions,” with one being Peralta, as mentioned.

“Hey, what's going on, guys? It's Francisco Lindor, I'm out here in Port St. Lucie, looking forward to this year,” Lindor said. “We have a lot of new faces that are going to be great guys, great additions for the team, and I'm looking forward to seeing all you guys. I miss you all, and it's going to be a fantastic year. Let's go Mets.”

— New York Mets (@Mets) February 6, 2026

Mets' Freddy Peralta sends a message to the fanbase

While the Mets prepare for Spring Training coming around the corner, Lindor will lead a team with some new faces, like Peralta, who also made a video like the shortstop did for the team's social media account.

“Hey Mets fans, it's Freddy Peralta. I'm here in Port St. Lucie. Enjoying the world. I can't wait to see you guys,” Peralta said.

New York adds Peralta, who had an impressive season last year for the Milwaukee Brewers as he recorded a 2.70 ERA to go along with 204 strikeouts and a 17-6 record. As for Lindor, he's coming off a season where he hit a .267 batting average to go along with 31 home runs and 86 RBIs, with him looking to improve in his sixth season with the Mets.

At any rate, New York is trying to best last year, where they had an 83-79 record, which put them second in the AL East, but it wasn't enough to make them contend for the MLB Playoffs, eliminating them from participating.