The Seattle Seahawks rely on a collectively focused group of 11 players to punish opposing offenses, but Nick Emmanwori is certainly an important member of their defense. The rookie safety epitomizes the versatility that head coach Mike Macdonald loves to employ, so his status for Super Bowl 60 has naturally garnered much attention. Well, the suspense is over.

Emmanwori was a full practice participant on Friday and is expected to take the field on Sunday versus the New England Patriots, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The 35th overall draft pick, who will turn 22 on Saturday, will conclude his first NFL campaign in Levi's Stadium. Grabbing a hold of the Lombardi Trophy would be an excellent way to begin this new year of his life. Seattle expects him to excel on sports' grandest stage.

Emmanwori suffered a high-ankle sprain in the season opener and was forced to miss the next three games. When he sustained a low-ankle sprain while preparing for the Super Bowl, the concern was that he could land back on the sidelines at the worst possible time. Those fears became all too real when the former South Carolina star missed Thursday's practice. But Emmanwori remained confident that he would suit up.

The Defensive Rookie of the Year runner-up recorded two and a half sacks, 56 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss and 11 passes defended during the regular season and performed splendidly in Seattle's 31-27 NFC Championship victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

If the New England Patriots are going to vanquish the Seahawks' elite defense, MVP runner-up Drake Maye will have to be far more effective through the air. An active Nick Emmanwori will be determined to stifle that potential game plan.